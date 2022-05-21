ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

WATCH: Dave Van Horn postgame presser after the Hogs drop one against Alabama | Rubber match tomorrow at 1 pm

By CJ Maclin
 4 days ago

(KNWA- FAYETTEVILLE, AR)- The Arkansas Razorbacks had a 4-1 lead through 4 innings of play in Tuscaloosa, AL. In the bottom of the 5th, the Tide responded with six runs of their own and tacked on two more for insurance in the top of the 7th.

Chris Lanzilli had a chance at the plate with two runners on to score a run, but struck out swinging to end the game. Lanzilli was 3-4 before that last at bat. The Hogs look to win the series tomorrow at 1 pm.

bestofarkansassports.com

Razorbacks Face Pros and Cons of a Quick “Adios” from SEC Tournament

For the first time since the 2015 season, the Arkansas baseball team may find themselves on the road for the first round of NCAA regional play. After faltering at Alabama, this past weekend and a substandard RPI, the possibility that Baum Stadium will be empty in June is very real. That would buck the recent trend of the Razorbacks having a national seed locked up before the conference tournament.
Hog Hoops Report: Jaylin Williams & JD Notae draft update, new Hogs coming to campus, & former Hogs in playoffs

(KNWA)- Fayetteville, AR- Our Hogville’s Kevin McPherson breaks down JD Notae and Jaylin Williams’ performances at the NBA Draft Combine, and G-league Elite camp. Plus, we touch on some new basketball razorbacks that will be coming to campus very shortly, and a former Hog that is still in these 2022 NBA Playoffs. All of that […]
5newsonline.com

Chelsea Dungee hired as Troy assistant women's basketball coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, Troy University announced it has hired Arkansas great Chelsea Dungee as an assistant women's basketball coach. She was named All-SEC second team her sophomore and junior season, then first team in her senior year. That year, she was also nationally recognized as a third-team All-American, becoming the second Lady Razorback ever to make an All-American team.
Arkansas Football recruiting report with Otis Kirk | One recruit will visit this week, another commits to Arkansas

We sit down with our Arkansas football insider, Otis Kirk, as he touches on Matt Landers that committed this week. He also touched on Ta’Derrius Collins that was offered on Friday, he is a 2023 defensive end, new NCAA rules for the next two years, and one defensive tackle that will visit this week. All […]
WHAS 11

Arkansas super seniors added to 2022 graduating class after missing theirs nearly 70 years ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale School District added 4 honorary graduates to the 2022 graduating class. The 4 “super seniors” missed their own graduation in 1956 by joining the armed forces. Air Force Veteran Carl Stults, Army vet Bobby Burke, Air Force vet Charles Leroy Moon and Air Force vet Bob Self, joined the 484 graduating seniors from Springdale High School.
UAFS appoints next provost

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Chancellor Dr. Terisa Riley, announced the appointment of Dr. Shadow JQ Robinson as the next provost and vice-chancellor of academic affairs, effective July 1.  “Dr. Ken Warden and the members of our internal search committee did an outstanding job working with the Academic Career and Executive Search […]
