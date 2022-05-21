WATCH: Dave Van Horn postgame presser after the Hogs drop one against Alabama | Rubber match tomorrow at 1 pm
(KNWA- FAYETTEVILLE, AR)- The Arkansas Razorbacks had a 4-1 lead through 4 innings of play in Tuscaloosa, AL. In the bottom of the 5th, the Tide responded with six runs of their own and tacked on two more for insurance in the top of the 7th.
Chris Lanzilli had a chance at the plate with two runners on to score a run, but struck out swinging to end the game. Lanzilli was 3-4 before that last at bat. The Hogs look to win the series tomorrow at 1 pm.
