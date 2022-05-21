ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedy’s no-no sends Troy to Class A semis

By Griffin Haas
 4 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10) — The Troy baseball team won the Class A title last year. This season, they entered as an underdog, earning the seven seed.

The Flying Horses visited the two seed, Albany Academy, on Friday. Both Troy’s Mike Kennedy and Albany Academy’s Geneo Savoca carried no-hitters into the 6th inning, though Troy held a 1-0 lead.

Kennedy completed the no-hitter and also added an RBI base hit, as the Flying Horses advanced with a 2-0 win. Kennedy racked up 13 strikeouts. “Every time I put this uniform on I know what my goal is,” Kennedy said. “It’s not to throw a no-hitter, it’s not to get the most strikeouts, I want to win every game that I step on that mound because those guys mean a lot to me. Those guys have been here every single day since January, February, and we get disrespected all the time but we come out and we play great baseball.”

Troy will take on Mohonasen on Monday in the semifinals.

