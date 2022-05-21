ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

AFC Cup 2022: Gokulam Kerala boss Vincenzo Alberto Annese wary of Maziya ahead of crucial encounter

By Arjun Singh Devgan
90min
90min
 4 days ago

AFC Cup 2022: Gokulam Kerala boss Vincenzo Alberto Annese wary of Maziya ahead of crucial...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luka Majcen
Person
Vincenzo Alberto Annese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afc Cup#Bashundhara Kings#Bangladesh#Afc Cup 2022#Gokulam Kerala#Indian Super League#Isl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

556
Followers
4K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy