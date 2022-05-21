ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Severe Storms Return To Green Country Overnight

By News On 6
news9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article--Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Adair, Cherokee, and Delaware County in OK until 12:45am....

www.news9.com

news9.com

Flood Watches, Severe Storm Chances

Early-morning showers and storms are underway on Tuesday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Additional storms are likely on Tuesday with at least two, possibly three separate waves impacting the area. The first is underway Tuesday morning, the second will be around midday, and the third, exiting Tuesday night. While locally heavy rainfall is likely with any of the activity today, it’s this midday to afternoon into the early evening that may bring severe weather threats into part of the area in the form of a squall line type feature from the west. The eventual severe weather threat depends upon the duration of precipitation Tuesday morning and the potential for any breaks that could allow surface instability to increase. Additional heavy rainfall is possible. A flood watch now includes the Tulsa metro and portions of northern OK. Some locations west of the metro have already received between 3 to 5 inches of rain during the last 24 hours. Severe threats will be nearing the area as early as the noon hour and moving across far southeastern OK into north TX early evening. Primary threats will be damaging wind, a low tornado threat will exist.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Flood Warning Issued For Parts Of NE Oklahoma

Part Of Highway 20 Closed Near Skiatook Due To Flooding

Some areas around Green Country are flooded on Wednesday morning after several rounds of rain over the last couple of days. Highway 20 into Skiatook is partially shutdown between SH-11 and North Lewis Avenue due to the flooding. One eastbound lane of SH-20 is currently open. News On 6's Cal...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Part Of Highway 20 Closed Near Skiatook Due To Flooding

Some areas around Green Country are flooded on Wednesday morning after several rounds of rain over the last couple of days. Highway 20 into Skiatook is partially shutdown between SH-11 and North Lewis Avenue due to the flooding. One eastbound lane of SH-20 is currently open. News On 6's Cal...
SKIATOOK, OK
news9.com

Next Rain Maker On The Way

A cool day is expected before shower and storm chances return Monday afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Cool weather remains on Monday morning with temps mostly in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will be quickly advancing into the area, and this will keep highs in the mid to upper 60s before shower chances also begin encroaching from the southwest. Instability is very low on Monday and severe weather is not expected. Shower and storm chances will remain mostly low through midday but will ramp up later Monday afternoon and night continuing into Tuesday as a stronger disturbance arrives around the base of the main upper trough to our northwest. A few strong to severe storms may be possible Tuesday to our south, but the main concern will be pockets of locally heavy rainfall. Some flooding issues may be possible.
ENVIRONMENT
