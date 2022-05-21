West Salem inducts three alumni into its hall of fame

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT)- West Salem high school inducted three top tier alumni into its hall of fame Friday.

The 2022 inductees are Mike Greene, Damian Miller, and Bob Gorniak.

A couple of the inductees spoke to students during the ceremony.

Gorniak is an alum who’s still very involved in the district- coaching football and hockey, as well as driving a school bus.

He says the induction means a lot to him.

“I read the mail and I was kind of in shock. And my wife was standing by the counter and I looked at her and I said, ‘why me?’ and I was very surprised, and obviously just very emotional about it because I’ve always looked at working with kids as a hobby so I was very emotional about it.”

Gorniak also says he bleeds black and orange and is proud to be a member of the West Salem community, especially having the chance to be a role model for kids and lend them extra support.

