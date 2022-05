WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Residents of West Baton Rouge Parish have been warned of a scammer saying they are associated with the sheriff's office and asking for money. According to a social media post, someone claiming to be Sgt. Young has called residents, asking them to pay for bench warrants, arrest warrants and requesting other personal information.

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO