ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Rancho San Juan High School hosts College Signing Day for first group of graduating seniors

By Victor Guzman
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49toeu_0flYmJ5i00

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Dozens of graduating seniors at Rancho San Juan High School committed to various colleges as part of the school's first ever College Signing Day.

This is also the first batch of seniors graduating from the high school since it opened back in 2019.

During the event, students signed off on the CSU's and Universities that they'll be heading to once they graduate from RSJHS in the coming weeks.

Some of the students also signed off on the community colleges they plan to enroll in as well as trade schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UE7y_0flYmJ5i00

But they're not doing so without at least some nervous excitement.

Mateo Magana is enrolling in Cal Poly to study electrical engineering.

"I'm leaving my friends, family, all that behind to go to a school which I've only ever been to once but the one time I was there it just fit me," said Magana.

Magana's said his intention to study Electrical Engineering comes from back when he was at Bolsa Knolls Middle School taking a course where he built ROVs (Remote controlled vehicles that go underwater).

For some graduating seniors, the next few weeks will bring about a lot of emotions as they reflect on years that forced them to deal with pandemic-related restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDrXe_0flYmJ5i00

For Victor Oregon those emotions will have to be kept in check for just a bit longer as his focus now is to help his family while attending UC Merced to study mechanical engineering.

"Getting to this point feels amazing," Oregon said. "Especially being the first in my family to have the opportunity to graduate high school and go to a university."

Oregon said one of his major motivations is his little sister. When asked what message he'd like to send to her as he gets ready to accept his diploma, he simply said that anything is possible.

"I do this all for her. At the end of the day I hope to pay for her tuition. Just never give up," said Oregon.

That final note is a similar message that Mateo Magana had for all students waiting for their chance to graduate.

"There's so many moments where I was juggling school, sports and clubs and I wanted to give up but I believe it's all worth it in the end because it'll get you where you want to be," said Magana. "These four years go by quick and you want to make the best of them."

The post Rancho San Juan High School hosts College Signing Day for first group of graduating seniors appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
salinasvalleytribune.com

Fair once again brings thrills to Salinas Valley

SALINAS VALLEY — The 78th annual Salinas Valley Fair returned after two years of Covid-19 pandemic closures with crowds packing the fairgrounds in King City, living up to the theme of “Back in the Saddle.”. While total attendance numbers weren’t available yet, the four days from May 12...
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Pastor retires after 42 years at La Selva Beach church

LA SELVA BEACH—After more than four decades as pastor of La Selva Beach Community Church, Rev. Jane Grady retired Sunday in a special service with her congregation. Grady arrived at La Selva Beach in 1980, fresh out of seminary and ready to serve a new community after attending the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley.
LA SELVA BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salinas, CA
Sports
City
Salinas, CA
Salinas, CA
Education
State
Oregon State
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
benitolink.com

Hollister man comes full circle with self-housing program

Hollister resident Santiago Contreras grew up in a home that his father helped build through a self-housing program. Decades later, he is realizing how much work his father put into providing a home to his family. “My father never really talked about how hard it was,” he said. “He just...
KSBW.com

18 Santa Cruz restaurants to partake in Santa Cruz Restaurant Walk

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — On June 1, Santa Cruz Restaurant Walk will invite people to enjoy different cuisines in downtown Santa Cruz. The participating restaurants offer a truly diverse cuisine from all over the world. Each restaurant will provide a portion of one of their signature menu items that showcases the highlights of their restaurant cuisine.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#San Juan#Signing Day#Trade Schools#Highschool#Csu#Rsjhs#Electrical Engineering#Uc Merced
KSBW.com

Soledad high school senior dies from fentanyl overdose: Police

SOLEDAD, Calif. — A Pinnacles High School student died over the weekend from a fentanyl overdose, the police department reported. Video Player | Carmel Valley mother who lost son to fentanyl wants there to be a change. According to police, the student had turned 18 this year and was...
SOLEDAD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Marina High School student arrested for making violent threats

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Marina Police said they arrested a Marina High School student who allegedly made credible threats of violence against multiple students. On Monday, Marina Police was made aware of these threats at around 10:30 p.m. The following morning, they arrested a juvenile male suspected of making these threats, according to police. The young The post Police: Marina High School student arrested for making violent threats appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
santarosahistory.com

THE FIVE THOUSAND MORNINGS OF THE CARRILLOS

Any progress on saving the Carrillo Adobe? Nope; as of this writing (2022) what walls still exist continue to melt like very slowly thawing snow. The last restoration effort remains the shed roof put over the place thirty years ago, paid for by the Carrillo family and other donors. We should also be thankful the chainlink fence was finally repaired in 2012 after a homeless camp was found to be stealing original timbers from the building to use for firewood and tent poles.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Soledad High School shelter in place lifted

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)--  UPDATE MAY 18, 2022, at 2:32 p.m.-- The shelter in place order has been lifted at Soledad High School as of 2:40 p.m. We are working to learn more about what forced the shelter in place orders. --- Soledad Unified School District issued a shelter in place for several schools at 1:33 p.m The post Soledad High School shelter in place lifted appeared first on KION546.
SOLEDAD, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Eder Samir Galindo Ramirez, 2007-2022

Eder Samir Galindo Ramirez was the 15 year old son of Alvaro Galindo and Blanca Ramirez of Arcata. He was born in San Bernardino on March 8, 2007, and moved with his family to Arcata in 2015. He instantly fell in love with the beauty and fresh air of Humboldt.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Secret SF

‘America’s Best Rose Garden’ Is In Bloom Now In San Jose

Did you know that ‘America’s Best Rose Garden’ is here in the Bay Area? Thousands of visitors are flocking to the San Jose Municipal Rose Garden , which has exploded into a vibrant spectrum of pinks, reds, oranges, and yellows. The expansive 5.5-acre garden has over 3,500 plantings in 189 different varieties, and it’s completely free to visit.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy