HOOVER, Ala. (WCJB) -After finishing the regular season 15-15 in SEC play, the Gator baseball team opened the conference tournament with a nail-biter on Tuesday night, defeating South Carolina, 2-1 in 10 innings. The game was delayed more than six hours due to rain in Hoover, Alabama, but once the teams took the field, it was good until the last drop. Florida advanced on Colby Halter’s game-ending sacrifice fly that scored Ty Evans from third base.

HOOVER, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO