Record attendance sees records fall at State Track

DES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 cases across Iowa continue to rise, but at a slower rate than the week before. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 4,739 people tested positive for the disease in the last week. That’s up nearly 200 cases from the week before.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Grand View University softball team is getting ready for the NAIA World Series in Columbus, Georgia. The team takes on Tennessee Wesleyan in their first game on May 26 at noon. Hear what the team had to say as they prepare for the trip.
REDFIELD, Iowa — Fields across Central Iowa were busy Monday, as farmers tried to get in as much planting—or finish planting — before the expected heavy rain Tuesday. The planting window was already delayed and narrow this spring following a cold and wet April. "When we could...
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a scene you wouldn’t expect in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines. Someone's horses broke free near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road Tuesday. The horses held up traffic and caused quite the commotion on the street before they were...
PELLA, Iowa — A new bottle and can redemption law has been settled on by Iowa lawmakers after a decade of attempts to re-write it. Under the new measure, grocers and other retailers can opt out of accepting cans and bottles. Those who do still redeem cans and bottles will be compensated at three cents […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — Every weekend, the halls of Des Moines' Franklin Junior High School are filled with the ancient sounds of taiko drumming. That's where Soten Taiko, central Iowa's only taiko drumming group, practices. The group is part of the Japan America Society of Iowa. KCCI stopped by...
ANKENY, Iowa — There's an old sports saying that goes like this: offense wins games and defense wins championships. If the saying holds true, the Ankeny Centennial girls' soccer team should be in for a long playoff run. That is due in part to their dynamic goalie duo of...
ANKENY, Iowa — Some Ankeny parents are upset about an event held on Monday night at Ankeny High School. Ankeny's Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) club hosted a drag event as part of the club's end-of-the-year meeting. The event was not for the whole school. The club brought in some...
DES MOINES — With Cedar Rapids casino backers on the cusp of applying again for a state license, the Iowa Legislature with scant notice Monday approved a moratorium on issuing any new approvals for casinos for two years. The moratorium, a new topic that came up in what appears...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A portion of the popular Neal Smith trail is now shut down for the next year and a half. The 26-mile trail extends from Des Moines through the Saylorville Lake area to Big Creek State Park. The city closed the trail from East Washington Avenue...
Adelina's Grill is sizzling again, almost four years after a tornado heavily damaged the restaurant and then COVID-19 and a derecho kept it closed. The Mexican eatery reopened on May 10 at its former location 101 N. Center St. "After a struggle for four years, you get excited a little...
Okoboji, Iowa — The Iowa Court of Appeals will be on the road early next month, hearing oral arguments in two cases, during a visit to northwest Iowa. According to the Iowa Court of Appeals website, the Court of Appeals will hear arguments on Thursday, June 2nd during the Chautauqua Conference at Arrowood Resort in Okoboji.
DES MOINES, Iowa — During the Iowa high school state track meet, the Harlan girls finished fifth in the Distance Medley Relay, but for them it was a win. The relay team of Kami Stork, Sammie Ineson, Lilly Metzger and Kaia Bieker got their best time ever. And they did it for their former coach, Bill Hosack, who died two years ago from brain cancer.
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in more than four decades, the Iowa Senate voted Monday to overhaul the state’s bottle and can redemption program. Senate File 2378 is now headed to Gov. Kim Reynold’s desk for a signature, after a Senate vote of 30-15.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Turning damp/unsettled for the next few days with 1-3” of rain on the way. A nicer end to the week with sunshine returning and temperatures climbing back above average. A very warm, humid and at times stormy holiday weekend.
The Iowa Pork Producers Association and Tyson Foods Inc. will team up Tuesday afternoon with a local pig farmer to give away free uncooked pork loins in Pattee Park. “It’s our way of saying ‘Thank you’ for supporting Iowa pig farmers and employees at pork processing facilities the past two years, as they’ve worked through several adjustments caused by COVID-19 on pork supply chains,” said a Pork Producers spokesperson.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa Legislative Session is over. The chambers adjourned early Wednesday morning after weeks of deadlock. Lawmakers stayed until just after midnight to wrap up their overtime session. Aside from finalizing the state budget, lawmakers also passed one last school-related bill. This one would...
Comments / 0