Washington, DC

Nationals' Erick Fedde: Falls to 2-3

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Fedde (2-3) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings Friday, striking out four and taking...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Filling for Molina

Knizner will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Knizner is likely to draw both of the starts behind the plate during the Cardinals' two-game series with the Blue Jays while top backstop Yadier Molina (personal) is back in Puerto Rico to tend to a family matter after being placed on the bereavement list. By catchers' standards, Knizner has been productive when given opportunities to play this season, as he carries a .262/.357/.361 slash line over 70 plate appearances into Monday's contest.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Ready to return

Senzel (illness) will be in the Reds' lineup Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel has been out for nearly three weeks while battling COVID-19. He went hitless in four rehab games but is nonetheless considered ready to go. The Reds will be happy to have him back, but if he's to continue earning regular starts, he'll have to hit much better than the .192/.222/.308 line he managed in 17 games prior to his absence .
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: May need more days off

Franco is still considered somewhat day-to-day with a quadriceps issue despite the fact the he's in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco is in the lineup Tuesday after missing the last two games, but it sounds as though the Rays expect...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Launches third homer

Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 4-1 win against Miami. Choi's last long ball came during the second week of the season, but he went deep during the sixth inning Tuesday to end the 20-game drought. Despite the lack of early power this season, the 31-year-old still has a strong .282/.380/.471 slash line to go with 19 RBI and 10 runs in 27 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Hitless in return

Franco went 0-for-4 Tuesday against the Marlins. Franco was in the lineup after missing two games due to a quadriceps injury. He was hitless and grounded out in all four of his plate appearances. More concerning is the fact that Franco is still dealing with discomfort and essentially remains day-to-day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Three hits in win

Urias went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the Yankees. Urias scored a run during Baltimore's big third inning before hitting a go-ahead homer off Gerrit Cole in the sixth. The 27-year-old infielder has put together back-to-back multi-hit performances for the first time this season and he's 6-for-13 with five runs scored over his last three games. He's still slashing just .224/.272/.344 through 137 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Sent down by Reds

Friedl was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Friedl was called up by the Reds at the beginning of May, and he hit .200 with a triple, three doubles, 10 runs, four RBI and four stolen bases over 17 games during his stint in the majors. However, he'll head back to the minors after Nick Senzel (illness) was reinstated from the injured list Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Goes deep twice

Aquino went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Cubs. Aquino tagged Drew Smyly with a two-run shot in the sixth before going deep off Chris Martin in the eighth. He started the year in a 2-for-41 slump before spending a few weeks with Triple-A Louisville but he's now gone 4-for-8 with three extra-base hits over the last two days. Aquino has shown some exciting flashes but they've been few and far between over the last three years.
CINCINNATI, OH
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Homer
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Being treated for Achilles injury

Manager Aaron Boone said after the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox that Chapman is receiving treatment for an Achilles injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Chapman entered Sunday's matinee with the score tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, and he gave up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Solid in limited stint

Rakell notched four goals, nine assists and 48 shots in 19 games with the Penguins this year. Rakell was solid in his brief time in Pittsburgh but was forced to miss most of the playoffs, appearing in just two of the seven games against the Rangers. In those outings, the Swede posted six shots but failed to get himself onto the scoresheet. While the team would likely want to bring Rakell back, the number of big-name players that need new deals could limit the club's ability to offer him a market-value deal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Contract selected by Reds

Almora's contract was selected by the Reds on Monday. The 28-year-old filled in for the Reds while Nick Senzel (illness) was on the COVID-19 injured list, and Almora will remain with the major-league club after Senzel was activated Monday. Over nine games with Cincinnati, Almora has hit .296 with two doubles, four runs, an RBI and a stolen base, and he should serve mainly as a depth option in the outfield now that Senzel is healthy.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Could be ready for majors

Cabrera struck out 11 batters over six innings Friday for Triple-A Jacksonville, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk. The innings and whiffs were both season highs for the 24-year-old right-hander, and the outing came while Max Meyer (elbow) was on the shelf with ulnar nerve irritation. If the Marlins decide to open a spot in the big-league rotation within the next couple weeks, Cabrera appears to be ready for the assignment.
MIAMI, FL
#Era
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Takes seat Wednesday

Cabrera isn't starting Wednesday's series finale against the Twins. Cabrera will get a breather Wednesday after starting four straight games, going 5-for-16 with a double and two RBI in those contests. Javier Baez will take over at designated hitter while Harold Castro enters the lineup at shortstop and bats second as the Tigers try to avoid the sweep.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Not starting Tuesday

Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tampa Bay will go with Ji-Man Choi and Isaac Paredes as its starters at the corner-infield spots in the series opener while Diaz gets more time off to heal up from his strained left shoulder. Before sitting out Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles with the injury, Diaz had gone 7-for-17 with three runs scored and an RBI over his previous four games. Diaz doesn't look like a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list, as manager Kevin Cash said the 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, according to Topkin.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Shed Long: Ready to debut at Norfolk

Triple-A Norfolk activated Long (lower leg) from its 7-day injured list Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Long missed the first month of the minor-league season while he continued to recover from October surgery to address a stress fracture in his left leg. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Delmarva on May 10 before he eventually moved on to High-A Aberdeen. Between the two affiliates, Long appeared in six games and went 3-for-16 with four walks and a run. He should get the opportunity to play on an everyday basis at Norfolk, where he'll try to impress enough to earn a promotion to the Orioles later this summer.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Not starting Wednesday

Tsutsugo isn't starting Wednesday against the Rockies. Tsutsugo drew starts in the last 10 games, but he'll get a breather after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to Colorado. Ben Gamel will serve as the designated hitter while Cal Mitchell starts in right field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Struggles Monday, snags lucky win

Gonzales (3-4) snatched a win Monday after he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three against the Athletics. Gonzales was not sharp in Monday's outing, giving up three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth. The eight hits he surrendered matched a season high while he also allowed his ninth homer of the year in the fourth frame off the bat of Chad Pinder. Nonetheless, Gonzales outdueled Athletics starter Zach Logue, who gave up seven runs over 4.2 frames. Prior to Monday, the 30-year-old Gonzales had given up three or fewer runs in all eight of his starts, but the rough outing raised his season-long ERA from 3.08 to a still respectable 3.74 over 43.1 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Bound for minors

The Orioles optioned Nevin to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Nevin saw a streak of 14 consecutive starts come to an end in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Rays, and his opportunities with the big club were expected to become more scarce moving forward following Ryan Mountcastle's return from the 10-day injured list earlier in the weekend. Rather than keeping Nevin around as a luxury bench piece who would typically only start against left-handed pitching, the Orioles will send the 24-year-old back to Norfolk so he can play on a more frequent basis.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Larnach will sit Tuesday against the Tigers. Larnach started in his first two games back from a groin injury, going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts. He won't be asked to start on three consecutive days right away, so he'll sit as Gilberto Celestino starts in left field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Contract selected

Aquino's contract was selected by the Reds on Monday. He was sent to the minors when four Reds returned from the restricted list earlier in the day, but he's back again just hours later with TJ Friedl optioned to Triple-A Louisville. Aquino remains an unappealing fantasy option unless he turns things around dramatically at the plate, however, as he's hitting .089/.128/.178 with a 51.1 percent strikeout rate through 16 games.
CINCINNATI, OH

