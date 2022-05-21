Chargers, Chemics send many athletes to state from track regional

Coleman's Maddy Miller is having one heck of a sophomore softball season, although, ironically, it almost didn't happen. In fact, as Miller admitted recently, she was within a hair's breadth of calling it quits on high school softball altogether. Fortunately for the Comets and their fans, she had a change of heart shortly before the season began - and she is making a huge impact for CHS. "I wanted to practice (track and field) a lot more, and I wasn't really getting the opportunity," Miller noted, while adding that she was "extremely close" to giving up softball in order to focus on track.

COLEMAN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO