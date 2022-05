VERMILION – The body of a man who went missing following a November boat crash was found in Lake Erie on Thursday. The crash took place on Tuesday, November 16, when two boats collided in Lake Erie, near the Cranberry Creek Marina in Huron. Following the crash, three individuals were rescued at the scene. One of the individuals, Wayde Lafferty, of Vermilion, died, and the two others were hospitalized. Another individual was unable to be located, despite searches by the Coast Guard and Huron Fire Department.

VERMILION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO