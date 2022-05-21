ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day 2 of PGA Championship at Southern Hills provides excitement on and off the golf course

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 4 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — The excitement for day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills continued on Friday.

Tens of thousands of people have been out there all day and more are expected this weekend.

FOX23′s Amy Hybels actually crossed paths with Tiger Woods in the parking lot as he was making his way to the 1st tee on Friday afternoon. She asked him how he likes Tulsa, to which he replied that it’s great, wonderful.

Golf fans she spoke with on Friday also really seem to be enjoying their experience at Southern Hills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MeQJT_0flYj5r000
4 1/2 year old Lucas Byrum getting pointers on his putting at the PGA Championship

They had to move quickly to claim their spot along the course on day 2 of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Everyone is try to stake out their favorite players along the course.

OSU graduate Nick Thompson came out to watch Rickie Fowler play, while Tulsa golf fan Steven Jackson was on Tiger watch. For 4 and ½ year old aspiring golfer Lucas Byrum it’s all about Jordan Spieth. He got a free “Putt like a Pro” lesson from golf pro Tanner Hughes in the “PGA Professional Lesson Zone.” “He was putting a lot better than most adults out here,” Hughes remarked. We thought we’d talk with someone else who really knows about the game of golf,

18-year old Jenni Roller who won Oklahoma’s Junior Masters on May 7 at Southern Hills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQSPj_0flYj5r000
We asked OK Junior Masters Champion Jenni Roller to strike a pose in front of this poster of her favorite golfer, Tiger Woods

She said she shot 66, seven under par at the challenging course, and offered this advice for the world’s best golfers: “It’s forgiving with Birdies,” she explained, “but you can also make really high numbers if you’re not careful with where you hit your shots, so you just have to be patient and let the putts fall.”

When it comes to dressing for the golf course, the PGA shops have plenty to choose from. there’s even a DJ on site, DJ Queen Jesseen. We actually found the best dressed man on the golf course on Friday amongst the spectators, Derek Jernigan from Norman, Oklahoma who goes by the nickname “Pinky” due in large part to his large pink afro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2D1W_0flYj5r000
DJ Queen Jesseen at work during the PGA Championship

We asked Pinky how good of a golfer he is, he told us he shoots in the mid 80′s. He’s out at Southern Hills with his wife and 14-year daughter, who also plays golf with dad.

Championship play continues through the weekend at Southern Hills in Tulsa, with the Wanamaker Trophy presentation ceremony taking place on the 18th Green immediately following the end of play on Sunday, May 22.

KRMG

How pandemic stress is affecting kids’ behavior

TULSA, Okla. — Students and teachers say bad behavior, bullying and fights are getting worse. Psychologists say the pandemic is mostly to blame. A teacher told FOX23′s Tanya Modersitzki she quit this year, because of the behavior. Former sixth grade teacher Stephanie Logie said after seven years of...
TULSA, OK
Community Policy