Comebacks haunt Ichabods as Washburn’s baseball season ends

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
 4 days ago

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSNT)- Washburn baseball was the victim of a gruesome comeback for the third time in their last four games on Friday afternoon.

The Ichabods led 7-3, then 10-7, then 13-7 in their second game of the NCAA tournament on Friday but Northeastern State scored 7 runs in the final three innings to complete the comeback and win on a walk-off that ended Washburn’s season.

It was the second loss of the NCAA tournament for Washburn and their first game played out in a similar manner. Washburn held a 9-2 lead over Southern Arkansas on Thursday before blowing that lead and losing 12-11.

Another heartbreaking comeback came at the hands of Central Missouri on Saturday, May 14 when Washburn saw a 7-1 lead turn into a 12-7 lead which turned into a 16-13 extra innings loss in the MIAA tournament championship.

Despite the sour ending, it was a memorable season for Washburn baseball. The Ichabods finished the year 33-22 overall. Their 33 wins is the most for a Washburn team since 2016.

Braun will not return to KU

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Christian Braun answered the question lingering in KU fans’ minds. Braun is staying in the NBA Draft and will not return to KU, according to multiple reports. His mom, Lisa, confirmed the news to multiple outlets. Braun recorded impressive measurements at the NBA combine, including a 40-inch vertical. He also had six […]
TOPEKA, KS
Witherspoon accepts Dodge City basketball post

Body Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa Men’s Basketball Coach Brad Witherspoon is leaving NOC for the head coaching position at Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas. Witherspoon led the Mavs to a 21-8 record and the Region 2 Regular Season Championship in his only season at NOC. “I...
DODGE CITY, KS
Washburn track sending 8 to NCAA Championships

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn track and field broke a program record this spring. The Ichabods are sending eight student-athletes to the DII NCAA Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Michigan. Four athletes qualified on each the men’s and women’s side. On the men’s side Romain Henry qualified in the 110 meter hurdles. Josh Hopkins and Connor […]
TOPEKA, KS
State schedule for area high school teams

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- A number of area teams will compete in the state tournament in a variety of spring sports this week. State soccer, baseball, softball and track and field all conclude their spring seasons on Saturday, May 28. Soccer quarterfinals will be played on Tuesday. Baseball and softball will play quarterfinals Thursday. All three […]
TOPEKA, KS
