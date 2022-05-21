Comebacks haunt Ichabods as Washburn’s baseball season ends
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSNT)- Washburn baseball was the victim of a gruesome comeback for the third time in their last four games on Friday afternoon.
The Ichabods led 7-3, then 10-7, then 13-7 in their second game of the NCAA tournament on Friday but Northeastern State scored 7 runs in the final three innings to complete the comeback and win on a walk-off that ended Washburn’s season.
It was the second loss of the NCAA tournament for Washburn and their first game played out in a similar manner. Washburn held a 9-2 lead over Southern Arkansas on Thursday before blowing that lead and losing 12-11.
Another heartbreaking comeback came at the hands of Central Missouri on Saturday, May 14 when Washburn saw a 7-1 lead turn into a 12-7 lead which turned into a 16-13 extra innings loss in the MIAA tournament championship.
Despite the sour ending, it was a memorable season for Washburn baseball. The Ichabods finished the year 33-22 overall. Their 33 wins is the most for a Washburn team since 2016.
