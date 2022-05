DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County are currently caring for four dogs in need of an animal rescue. According to the HSDMC four dogs were recently removed from a Decatur home by Macon County Animal Control. All four dogs were severely matted and suffering from flea infestation resulting in skin infection. Some matting so bad, the skin fell off when mats were removed.

DECATUR, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO