Ken and Sarah Laird Kochey are embroiled in a heartbreaking mystery over Bobby, their 2-year-old, rescued mixed breed hound dog. The first of May, the batteries on Bobby’s invisible fence collar had run out of juice, and as most dogs would, Bobby set out on a stroll, making his way from his home at Magnolia Vale the short distance to Magnolia Bluff Casino.

10 HOURS AGO