Doja Cat cancels upcoming summer tour dates due to tonsil surgery

May 20 (UPI) -- Doja Cat announced Friday on social media that she will no longer perform at festivals or open for The Weeknd on his tour this summer because of tonsil surgery.

"Hi guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils ASAP. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour.

"I feel horrible about this but can't wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y'all."

On Thursday, Doja Cat took to Twitter to tell fans about her procedure in detail and warned that she "might have some bad news for y'all coming soon." She said her tonsils got infected before Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards.

"Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. I had an abscess in it. My whole throat is [expletive]," she wrote in part. "... My tonsils got infected before BBMAs and I was taking [expletive] antibiotics but forgot that I was taking them and then I drank wine and was vaping all day long.

"Then I started getting a nasty [expletive] growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it [Thursday]."

The Weeknd announced in March that Doja Cat would join his After Hours Til Dawn tour as a special guest. The tour kicks off July 8 in Toronto and ends Sept. 2 in Los Angeles.

In addition to that tour, Doja Cat was scheduled to appear at multiple summer music festivals, including a planned set Saturday at the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Ala. She also was lined up for the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival on June 22.