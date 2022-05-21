Early Voting Ends With 1,633 Ballots Cast

The Brown County Elections Office has released the cumulative early and absentee voting results. Attached is the .pdf file with the results from early voting showing Shane Britton leading Paul Lilly for County Judge, Jeff Hoskinson by two votes over incumbent Joel Kelton for County Commissioner Precinct 2 and Ted Perez over H.Q. Thomas for JP Precinct 4. The remainder of the election results will be released later tonight.
The following election results have been released by the Brown County Elections Office as of 8:15 pm Tuesday night. 17 of 18 precincts are reporting. Precincts 2, 3 and 4 boxes are all in. They still lack Precinct 101 as of 8:15 pm. County Judge – Shane Britton 2,218 (62.62%);...
All Brown County precincts have reported and the final, unofficial results have been released by the Brown County Elections Office. There could still be some mail ballots come in Wednesday by 5:00 pm but, according to Elections Administrator Larry Franks, they do not expect there to be enough to make any changes to the results.
Brown County Commissioners met Monday morning, a short meeting lasting only 19 minutes. Commissioners passed a court order prohibiting outdoor burning, the Burn Ban, for another 90 days. Commissioners also received three bills from the City of Brownwood they were unsure of and elected to put all three bills back...
Brownwood Ward 4 council member, Draco Miller, took the Oath of Office Tuesday morning during the Brownwood City Council meeting. Miller could not attend the swearing in ceremony that took place last week for re-elected officials. (photo courtesy Brownwoodnews.com)
The City of Brownwood City Council will hold a workshop today (Monday, May 23) at 4:00 pm in the Upstairs Breakroom at City Hall, 501 Center Avenue, for the following purposes listed on the agenda. 1. Call to Order. 2. Pre-Budget Workshop Session, including, without limitation, projects review, goal setting,...
The Brownwood City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved authorizing the loan of a 1944 Mack fire engine to Marco Sandoval, owner of Common Grounds Coffeehouse. The fire truck will be placed inside the new location of Common Grounds Coffeehouse, located at the site of the former Brownwood Central Fire Station at the intersection of Main and Austin, which intends to open in mid-June.
The Brown County Museum of History is now showing a traveling exhibit featuring the Vaqueros, who became the first Texas cowboys. Learn their story in a series of rare photos, limited time only, until Saturday June 11th. Presented in both English and Spanish. Family-friendly admission. Open Thursday & Friday 10-2...
Members of North Lake Community Church in May, Texas honored the employees of May ISD Tuesday with special presentations made to three retiring educators in May. Steve and Laura Howard are retiring at the end of this school year and were presented gifts from NLCC. They have served May ISD for 27 years. Steve has served as superintendent for the last five of those 27 years. Susan Edwards, teacher, was also honored with a gift to thank her for 16 years of service to the May ISD.
The Brownwood High School (BHS) Academic Awards Ceremony was held Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the BHS Auditorium. Students were honored in a variety of academic and extracurricular fields, including the 2022 BHS Valedictorian and Salutatorian presentations. Valedictorian honors were presented to Weston Burns. Salutatorian honors were...
Joan Gale LeBleu – Kessinger, 77, of Graford, Texas, formerly of Early and Comanche, Texas passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. A visitation with family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A funeral service will be held at...
Saturday at the Ponder qualifier, held at Justin Northwest High School – Brownwood first posted a 2-1 record to capture its pool, then fought off Decatur, 19-13, in one of two semifinal contests to clinch a spot in the 32-team 7-on-7 Division II State Tournament June 23-24 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.
Vonda (Cunningham) Moore, age 68, of Brownwood went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Funeral Services for Vonda will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with David Barnum officiating; burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.
Ada Jo Sedden, 97, of Austin, formerly of May, Texas passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022. A Funeral service will be held in the church she worshipped in when she lived here, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 14501 County Road 237, May, Texas on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM with interment to follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Services are under direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
Mebra Dean Eckhoff, 72 of Bend, Texas passed away on May 18, 2022 in Lampasas. Visitation will be Monday, May 23, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, at Heritage Funeral Home of San Saba. Funeral service is Monday, May 23, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Heritage. Interment will...
A graveside funeral service for Joy Geer, age 75, of Bangs, will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the Bangs Cemetery, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00. Mrs. Geer...
