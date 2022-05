HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss will face UAB in the first round of the Conference USA baseball tournament on Wednesday with the first pitch scheduled for 4 pm. This tournament has been the Golden Eagles’ area of expertise over the years, with five tournament crowns and a chance to make it six in their final season in Conference USA. To do that, though, they’d like to start by taking care of UAB, the team that ended their huge winning streak back in April, and a team that’s hungry to ruin plans again a month later.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO