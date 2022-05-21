ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico Special Olympics kicks off for first time in two years

By Anna Padilla
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in two years, athletes were back on the field for the state’s Special Olympics Summer Games. Athlete Jesse Canterbury has been competing in the Special Olympics for 28 years.

“It’s nice that we’re back and not having to do it at home, like we did the virtual games the last two years, wasn’t no fun because I didn’t have anybody to compete against,” said Canterbury.

He says he was thrilled to cheer on his teammates in person on Friday before competing in his own events on Saturday. Track and Field kicked off Friday afternoon with more events through the weekend, including Bocce Ball, flag football, and volleyball.

