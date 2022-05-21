Friday Nebraska state track and field highlights: Class C and D

(Undated) -- As Nebraska’s state parks prepare for another summer season, some are adjusting their activity hours because of a limited workforce. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is urging park-goers to call ahead before visiting a park to check on activity times and availability. Game and Parks says they annually hire nearly 900 workers across the state to assist with a variety of state park operations during the summer, but that so far this season, at some larger park operations, there are only about half the needed staff to operate some activities. “We appreciate everyone’s support and patience as we make the necessary changes to adapt to the current staffing challenges,” Parks Division Administrator Jeff Fields said. “We will do our best to still provide many excellent recreational opportunities that people expect in their parks.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO