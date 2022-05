Update 5/24/2022 9:58 a.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Warning for Tulsa, Creek, Osage, and Pawnee counties until 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of over 5.5" have fallen west of Tulsa. Another 1-3" likely across much of the area with some isolated amounts of 3-5" still possible. Additional flash flood or flood warnings could be issued on Tuesday.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO