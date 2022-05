"Disappointing news" and "PS3" go together like Ratchet & Clank. Arguably the most disappointing mainline PlayStation console to date, Sony got a lot wrong with the PS3. Only one of these mistakes has haunted Sony well beyond the PS3's years though and that's the architecture of the console. The PS3 boasts a hyper unique architecture that doesn't play nicely with anything. This unique architecture was notoriously hard to develop games for, and since then, it's given Sony a major headache in terms of backward compatibility. Put simply, games built to the architecture of the PS3 aren't easy to get running on other hardware, which is why PS3 backward compatibility has been limited to streaming. There are rumblings this could change in the near future, but it hasn't changed yet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO