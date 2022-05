FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a young person who may have started a wildfire in Flagstaff. The Railroad Fire sparked on Tuesday around 2 p.m., about half a mile south of Lowell Observatory. At last check, it has only burned an acre. A few businesses and homes were told to get ready to evacuate, but those orders have since been rescinded.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO