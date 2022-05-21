ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nearly 4,000 fans gather to cheer on new independent league team

By Darius Joshua
CBS 58
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE COUNTRY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new ballpark and a new baseball team -- plenty for fans all across southeast Wisconsin to get excited about. "It's so big and cool. Really big," said one fan. The Lake...

cbs58.com

golfcourseindustry.com

Cherokee CC will soon be Wisconsin’s first TPC property

The PGA Tour’s TPC Network announced that Cherokee Country Club in Madison, Wisconsin, will become the company’s 30th property and will be renamed TPC Wisconsin. The club will be added as a licensed property, with ownership and operations remaining under Cherokee Park Inc. The property will receive a...
MADISON, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Fans Flocked to See the DockHounds’ New Ballpark

Periods of rain, gloomy skies and cool temperatures didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of fans who flocked from miles around to see the Lake Country DockHounds’ first-ever home game as the team opened its new ballpark in Oconomowoc on Friday night. Traffic began to back up on roads leading...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Appleton, Wisconsin

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Appleton, Wisconsin, located approximately 100 miles north of Milwaukee and 30 miles southwest of Green Bay, makes the perfect Midwest road trip destination. It sits on the Fox River and features big-city conveniences plus the warmth of a small town. Of course, one of those big-city amenities is the food. When you think of Wisconsin food, things like beer, dairy products, and supper clubs come to mind, and Appleton offers all of them.
APPLETON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Raccoons strike early, top Arrowhead

TOWN OF MERTON — Oconomowoc scored three runs in each of the first two innings and never trailed on its way to an 8-6 Classic 8 Conference baseball victory over Arrowhead on Monday. The loss was the Warhawks' first in conference play this season. For more area prep sports...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
CBS 58

Cedarburg's Paytn Monticelli makes impact on and off the field

CEDARBURG, WI (CBS 58) - Cedarburg senior softball pitcher Paytn Monticelli has had a strong follow up season after being named the 2021 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year. "We expect to be in every game when she's on the mound," said Mark Jessup, Cedarburg softball co-head coach along with Jeff Langkamp.
CEDARBURG, WI
WISN

Gerron Jordan to co-anchor 'WISN 12 News This Morning'

MILWAUKEE (May 23, 2022) — WISN 12 has named Gerron Jordan as co-anchor of 'WISN 12 News This Morning' on weekday mornings from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., effective June 6, 2022. Jordan will work alongside current anchor Diana Gutiérrez, Meteorologist Lindsey Slater and reporter Matt Salemme in News Chopper 12.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Nicole Koglin heads to Greenfield and Pewaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Nicole Koglin drew two new cities on Monday morning, May 23. This week she'll visit Greenfield on Tuesday, May 24, and Pewaukee on Thursday, May 26. Where should she stop while she's in town? Send your recommendations to hometowns@cbs58.com or share your suggestions on our Facebook or Twitter pages.
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin adds commitment from RB, top in-state prospect for 2023

Wisconsin added another commitment for the 2023 cycle over the weekend, adding the top in-state player on Saturday. The commitment comes from Nate White, a 3-star running back out of Milwaukee. According to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, White is the top player out of Wisconsin and the No. 48 RB nationally for the cycle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Deer District concert venue announced, has competition

MILWAUKEE, Wis (CBS 58) -- Monday, May 23, the Milwaukee Bucks and concert promoter FPC Live announced a $50-million concert space next to Fiserv Forum. Two concert halls are proposed, one with a capacity of 4,000 people, the other has space for 800. Charlie Goldstone, President of FPC Live, says the new space expects to host "no less than 135 event nights per year."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

The hypnotherapist and failed politician who helped fuel Wisconsin’s never-ending voter fraud hunt

This story was originally published by ProPublica.   Jay Stone grew up in the rough-and-tumble world of Chicago ward politics, the son of a longtime city alderman. But his own forays into politics left him distrustful of Chicago Democrats. When he ran for alderman in 2003, he was crushed at the polls after party leaders sent […] The post The hypnotherapist and failed politician who helped fuel Wisconsin’s never-ending voter fraud hunt appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

MCSC Water Safety Expo on Wednesday steers us in the right direction when it comes to safe, summertime leisure

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fun in the sun can quickly turn to something dark and deadly if you don't know what you're doing on the open waterways this summer. Late Wednesday afternoon, May 25, the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center is working in part with CBS 58 to put on a safety expo when it comes to boating. It'll be an interactive experience, free and open to the public.
restaurantdive.com

'A huge slap in the face': Milwaukee chef on losing his RRF grant

This article is the first in a three-part series focusing on the impact the lack of additional grants from Restaurant Revitalization Fund has had on the restaurant industry, including an overview of RRF’s fallout by the numbers to reactions from across the industry to the Senate’s inability to pass a refill bill.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Vision: Eye check-ups have changed

Looking for a new pair of glasses? Lucky for you there are plenty of unique options available, some of which use eco or green materials. Brian is at Wisconsin Vision searching for a new look.
Urban Milwaukee

Cafe Hollander Unveils New Menu

Café Hollander, which has multiple locations including one at 2608 N. Downer Ave. and another in Wauwatosa, is celebrating its 15th birthday this year. To commemorate the milestone, the restaurant has unveiled its new summer menu, which features over 20 new items, as well as fresh takes on traditional Dutch and Belgian dishes. Lori Fredrich reports:
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Get paid $1,000 to take the SAT

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Do you ever wonder how much has stuck from your high school classes?. A virtual tutoring company is offering $1,000 just for someone to take the SAT. Regardless of the store, 'Learner' will pay out. The company wants to see if a post-learner can beat the...
MILWAUKEE, WI

