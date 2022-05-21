ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangefield, TX

Bobcats Pummel Lions

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrangefield only needed five innings to finish off Livingston and advance to the fourth round of the...

Dallas First Team All-WAC

Highlighted by Jack Dallas’ first-team selection, five members of the Lamar University baseball team have been named to the 2022 All-Western Athletic Conference team announced league officials Tuesday afternoon, including two all-defensive team selections. Along with Dallas, seniors Matthew McDonald (outfielder) and Adam Wheaton (starting pitcher) garnered second-team honors,...
ORANGE, TX
OF, LCM Sweep BDZ Awards

Congratulations to the 2022 Babe Didrikson Zaharias Junior Golf Award winners. Representing LCM was Montana Dileo as this year’s girls player of the year and Neely Wozniak as the girls character and leadership award winner. On the boys side, Orangefield’s Xander Parks was this year’s boys player of the year and younger brother Lincoln Parks was the boy’s underclassmen of the year. This year’s coaches of the year were Johnnie Harrell of LCM for the girls and for the boys was Todd Trawhon of Orangefield.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
Larry “Doc” Southard

Larry “Doc” Southard, 75, of Orange, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. He was born in Phillipsburg, Kansas on April13, 1947 to Zelma and Ronald Southard. Larry graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 1965 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from Sterling College in 1969. Larry coached football for five years at Melvern High School in Kansas, Hayes Center High School in Nebraska, and Sterling College. He then earned a Master of Science in Education from East Texas State University and became a NATA certified athletic trainer. In 1978, Larry moved to Port Arthur and was the athletic trainer at Stephen F. Austin High School until 1999. In 1994, Larry helped to found the Athletic Trainers of the Golden Triangle and served as its Executive Director. From 1999 to 2001, he served as the athletic trainer at Thomas Jefferson High School and from 2001 to 2011 he served as the head athletic trainer at Nederland High School. In 2011, he was inducted into the Southeast Texas Coaches Association Hall of Honor. Following his “retirement” in 2011, Larry continued to work as an athletic trainer on an ad hoc basis for various sporting events at schools in the Golden Triangle, including Lamar State College-Port Arthur, East Chambers and Little Cypress-Mauriceville.
ORANGE, TX
William W. Williams, Jr.

William was born on June 8, 1923 in Savannah, Tennessee. His parents were William Walter Williams, Sr. and Kate DeShazier Williams. He was the youngest of seven children and his mother’s favorite. He grew up in Anguilla, Mississippi. His parents were sharecroppers and he started picking and working cotton...
ORANGE, TX
Orangefield, TX
Sports
Martin, Beard Top OHS ’22

Orangefield High School has announced their top two graduates for the Class of 2022. Zoe Martin in the Valedictorian and Hunter Beard is the Salutatorian. Martin was the Secretary of her class and also a member of the National Honor Society, Interact, Student Council, and FCCLA. She graduates with a 4.95 GPA.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
Arthur, Russell Top WOS Class of 2022

West Orange-Stark High School Valedictorian and Salutatorian. Joanna Arthur is proud to announce her son’s graduation, Joshua Arthur, from West Orange-Stark High School. Joshua is the Valedictorian for the class of 2022 and plans to attend Lamar University and major in Computer Science. Joshua has been very involved in many UIL activities during his high school career. He has participated in number sense, general math, and calculator. He is also a member of the National Honor Society. Ever since he was a young boy, he has been interested in computers. His grandfather was the one who introduced him to the world of technology, and for that, he is thankful. He has shaped who he is, and he would not be the same person without him. After college, he hopes to help the world by doing something he loves.
WEST ORANGE, TX
Deweyville’s Top Athletes

Deweyville Athletic Director Brandon Prouse was proud to announce his top two athletes for the 2021-22 school year. But he sure hates to lose them. Aleigha Raymer is the top female athlete and will graduate as one of the most decorated female athletes in Deweyville history. In her senior season,...
DEWEYVILLE, TX
George Arnold Stone

George Arnold Stone went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. George was born on April 27, 1941, in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was the son of Arnold Stone and Georgie Elizabeth Stone. He was a member of the Bridge City High School Class of 1959. He graduated Highest Ranking Boy, was a class officer, worked on the school newspaper and played baseball. In 1963, he enlisted in the Army Reserve as a Medical Corpsman.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Mary Elaine Rumsey Swift

Mary Elaine Rumsey Swift, 94, of Orange, Texas, passed away on May 21, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Coldspring, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Jon Brinley. Born in Orange,...
ORANGE, TX
Missing Man In BC

Bridge City Police Department is asking for the publics help on a missing person. Alexander “Beau” James is a 35 yr old white male last seen in Bridge City in February of 2022. If anyone knows any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Bridge City Police Department at 409-735-5028 ext. #2.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
William Louis Wantuck, Jr.

William Louis Wantuck, Jr. William “Bill” Louis Wantuck, Jr, of Orange TX, born October 7, 1975, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 doing what he loves, riding his motorcycle. Bill was born in Houston, TX where he attended Langham Creek High School and went on to work as a lead scaffold builder in Houston and Orange with KBR, Brock, Brand, and then Zachry.
ORANGE, TX
Missing Person in BC

Bridge City Police Department is asking for the publics help on a missing person. Alexander “Beau” James is a 35 yr old white male last seen in Bridge City in February of 2022. If anyone knows any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Bridge City Police Department at 409-735-5028 ext. #2.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Gene Landry

Gene Landry, 79, of Deweyville, passed away on May 21, 2022 at his home. Gene was born in Morgan City, Louisiana, on December 26, 1942, he was the son of Steven J. and Sadie Budd Landry. True to his birth-state, he was a huge New Orleans Saints fan. Gene never met a stranger and was known for his witty comebacks that would fill the room with laughter. He was a busy body until the end, and had earned the title “Mayor of the Lake”. He also loved to cook and host crawfish boils. Gene even made his own wine that was quite good and hardly ever turned down. He would often stop by the V.F.W. and enjoyed singing karaoke and dancing; he was truly the life of the party. Gene was a deer hunter, avid fishermen, and captain of the lake. He found joy in taking his family on tours of the lake in his pontoon boat. He cherished watching each sunrise and sunset over the lake with his wife, Barbara. One of his favorite pass times was being with his grandson Michael and playing chess. He enjoyed traveling the world and always had his camera to capture the memories. Gene loved to help others any way he could and found joy in spreading his knowledge of the World with others. He loved his family more than anything, and was known as Pawpaw to his grandchildren, Michael and Katelyn, who were his world.
DEWEYVILLE, TX
Blue Bird Park to see improvements

Court approves Reinvestment Zone in Orangefield ISD. An area seeing rebirth of activity in recent years is slated for elevation improvements. Blue Bird Park, next to Blue Bird Fish Camp, will have the parking area raised as well as new parking areas created thanks to an Interlocal Agreement between Orange County Commissioners Court and Sabine River Authority (SRA).
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Water Restrictions in BC

WATER RESTIRICTIONS FOR WELL MAINTENANCE BEGINNING MAY 24, 2022. On Tuesday, May 24th, the City of Bridge City will perform maintenance on a water well. We are asking everyone to limit their water usage as much as possible for 48 to 72 hours. Please do not water yards, fill pools, wash vehicles, etc. during this time. Bridge City splash pad will be turned off during this time. If you have any questions, please feel free to call city hall (409) 735-6801.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

Calls To Services (May 16, 2022, to May 22, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 72 calls. Jail Population: We currently have 17 inmates in the following Jails, 7 housed in Newton, 10 housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were 2 individuals booked into the...
NEWTON, TX

