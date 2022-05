Pine Ridge, SC 05/24/2022 - Pine Ridge Middle School will have a new principal for the 2022-2023 school year. Karen Holloman, who currently serves as assistant principal at Riverbank Elementary, has been named to the top job at Pine Ridge Middle. The hire was recommended by Lexington Two Acting Superintendent Barry Bolen and approved by the Board of Trustees at its May 19 meeting.

