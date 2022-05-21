ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I still don’t have closure’: Mother of Clarksville man shot and killed believes more arrests are coming

By Mye Owens
 4 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — He was found with a gunshot wound, lying in the middle of the street, in broad daylight. On Thursday, Clarksville police arrested an 18-year-old for criminal homicide, in connection to the shooting. However, the victim’s family told News 2, they believe more charges are coming.

“He was a caring person, cared for everybody, he loved everybody. Wasn’t one thing he wouldn’t do for anybody,” said Ilijah Batson.

Friends and family, sat around sharing their favorite memories of 20-year-old DeCarlos Perkins, better known as DJ.

Teen charged after deadly Clarksville shooting

“He is the type to always put you before him. Make sure you’re okay, alright before himself, just all around a good person,” Nyriana Kay.

“Putting everybody before himself. He helped me through a lot,” described Dalvin Zillagomez.

Friends sometimes come and go, but this group is forever bonded after losing someone they love.

“A bad day, DJ would come in and for me, it would just be that little snickery laugh he would always do that would get me, so that would bring me joy to my day,” said Kristofher Morrison.

Now, they are fighting for justice.

“They came and shot him at his house for no reason. He was good he was quiet, he didn’t bother anybody, and when they came and told me that he had passed, I just felt like I wanted to faint,” said Takisha Perkins, DJ’s mother.

The family of 20-year-old DeCarlos Perkins is still grieving, remembering the day Perkins died. Police were called to a home on Manning Drive and Wynwood Drive

“I just started crying, it broke my heart for real,” said Zamauri Nichols.

“It was hard for me to believe at first and once it really set in, it just destroyed me, and it kind of changed me forever,” remembered Jayna Wisniewski.

Thursday, Clarksville police arrested 18-year-old Darius Archibald, charging him with criminal homicide.

“Now people be like since they found somebody do you have closure, it’s never closure. I don’t know who came up with you got closure, no. I don’t know why people say that because I still don’t have closure,” said Perkins.

Perkins told News 2, she knows her son wasn’t perfect, but he didn’t deserve to die like this.

Clarksville Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected in the case.

