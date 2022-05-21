ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Day 2 of PGA Championship at Southern Hills provides excitement on and off the golf course

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — The excitement for day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills continued on Friday.

Tens of thousands of people have been out there all day and more are expected this weekend.

FOX23′s Amy Hybels actually crossed paths with Tiger Woods in the parking lot as he was making his way to the 1st tee on Friday afternoon. She asked him how he likes Tulsa, to which he replied that it’s great, wonderful.

Golf fans she spoke with on Friday also really seem to be enjoying their experience at Southern Hills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQQMd_0flYX5dU00
4 1/2 year old Lucas Byrum getting pointers on his putting at the PGA Championship

They had to move quickly to claim their spot along the course on day 2 of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Everyone is try to stake out their favorite players along the course.

OSU graduate Nick Thompson came out to watch Rickie Fowler play, while Tulsa golf fan Steven Jackson was on Tiger watch. For 4 and ½ year old aspiring golfer Lucas Byrum it’s all about Jordan Spieth. He got a free “Putt like a Pro” lesson from golf pro Tanner Hughes in the “PGA Professional Lesson Zone.” “He was putting a lot better than most adults out here,” Hughes remarked. We thought we’d talk with someone else who really knows about the game of golf,

18-year old Jenni Roller who won Oklahoma’s Junior Masters on May 7 at Southern Hills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S5GCs_0flYX5dU00
We asked OK Junior Masters Champion Jenni Roller to strike a pose in front of this poster of her favorite golfer, Tiger Woods

She said she shot 66, seven under par at the challenging course, and offered this advice for the world’s best golfers: “It’s forgiving with Birdies,” she explained, “but you can also make really high numbers if you’re not careful with where you hit your shots, so you just have to be patient and let the putts fall.”

When it comes to dressing for the golf course, the PGA shops have plenty to choose from. there’s even a DJ on site, DJ Queen Jesseen. We actually found the best dressed man on the golf course on Friday amongst the spectators, Derek Jernigan from Norman, Oklahoma who goes by the nickname “Pinky” due in large part to his large pink afro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wM8G0_0flYX5dU00
DJ Queen Jesseen at work during the PGA Championship

We asked Pinky how good of a golfer he is, he told us he shoots in the mid 80′s. He’s out at Southern Hills with his wife and 14-year daughter, who also plays golf with dad.

Championship play continues through the weekend at Southern Hills in Tulsa, with the Wanamaker Trophy presentation ceremony taking place on the 18th Green immediately following the end of play on Sunday, May 22.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
guthrienewspage.com

Guthrie resident hit by Tiger Woods’ golf ball at PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship held at Tulsa’s Southern Hills will be remembered for many years to come, especially for a Guthrie resident. One of golf’s biggest draws are the major championships and Tiger Woods. Both were in Tulsa over the weekend. One of many in the gallery to take it all in was Jason Farley.
GUTHRIE, OK
Tennis World Usa

Tulsa, trap for numbers one as Tiger Woods

Thunder, lightning and lightning struck the Southern Hills Club in Oklahoma, home of the 2022 PGA Championship, ahead of the third round of the season's second major. The heat of previous days in Tulsa gave way to a change in weather (17 degrees cooler than Friday), which even delayed the start of the day, but no one could predict that the storm would not only come from breaking the sky but from the own green rug.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Virtual Tour of this Eerie Abandoned Oklahoma Speedway!

Take a virtual tour of the abandoned Tulsa Speedway in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was once a thriving and busy track until it closed permanently back in the mid-2000s. I remember going there a few times when I was a kid and it was always a great time. The stands were full, and fans from all over would come to watch the races.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Tiger Woods
okstate.edu

Western Oklahoma faces wheat crop devastation

Media Contact: Alisa Boswell-Gore | Agricultural Communications Services | 405-744-7115 | alisa.gore@okstate.edu. On the western side of Oklahoma, early cotton acre establishment is in question, and winter wheat outcome looks devastating, according to Gary Strickland, Jackson County director and southwest regional agronomist for Oklahoma State University Extension. With winter wheat...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Cycle 66 Bike Tour

EDMOND, Okla. — The Cycle 66 Bike tour is coming to Edmond. Cycle 66 offers several options for any level of rider, including a children’s one-mile route, a 10-mile route, a 33-mile intermediate route and a 66-mile advanced route. The ride takes place Nov. 6, and registration is...
EDMOND, OK
swosu.edu

Two E’s Representing SWOSU at the Miss Oklahoma Competition

Miss SWOSU Emily Gill of Lawton (Eisenhower) and Miss SWOSU’s Outstanding Teen Emma Youngblood of Walters will represent Southwestern Oklahoma State University at the Miss Oklahoma Competition set for June 6-11 in the RiverSpirit Resort & Casino in Tulsa. A send off celebration is planned Friday, May 27, from...
WEATHERFORD, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Professional Golf#Fox23#Osu
KTSA

San Antonio based Cavender Auto Family expands into Oklahoma

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A family business that started in San Antonio is expanding. Cavender Auto Family has recently purchased a pair of dealerships in Oklahoma. The Ford Dealerships, founded in 1952, are located in Oklahoma City and Norman. Dale Daniels who has owned and operated the dealerships...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2022 Oklahoma Hall of Fame honorees announced

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Oklahoma Hall of Fame honorees were announced this week. Leon Russell (posthumous), Tulsa. The 2022 Class will be formally inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame on Thursday, November 17 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa, according to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
63K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy