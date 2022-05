Grand Haven’s baseball team used a four-run second inning to take command and sped away from East Kentwood, 9-0 in an OK Conference-Red game at home on Tuesday afternoon. Nick Wilson picked up the win on the bump for the Buccaneers, throwing six innings and striking out 12 batters. Trenton Caswell pitched one inning of relief and fanned two.

GRAND HAVEN, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO