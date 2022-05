The Dallas Mavericks’ bench has posed an issue for the NBA throughout the postseason, and video from Sunday’s game probably will not make the league very happy. The Mavericks have received multiple fines from the NBA for violations of bench “decorum” during the playoffs, including standing on the court and in other prohibited areas during play. One allegation raised by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is that Mavericks reserve Theo Pinson, who does not dress for games, wore a white shirt that matched the Warriors’ uniform colors. According to Kerr, the shirt caused Pinson to mix in enough that Stephen Curry mistook him for a Warriors player and wound up passing the ball out of bounds.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO