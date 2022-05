ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta man claims he was conned out of $1,500 after a scammer pretended to hold his mother hostage over the phone and threatened to kill her. Blake Smith received one of the scariest phone calls last Friday while working from home. His caller ID showed his mother, Susan, was calling but when he picked up the phone, all he heard was a woman crying hysterically.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO