Chihuahuas fall in game one at Round Rock, 8-3

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas led 3-0 early but eight unanswered runs by Round Rock gave the Express an 8-3 win at Dell Diamond Friday. The Chihuahuas have dropped four of their last five games.

El Paso’s Nomar Mazara went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and has now reached base in all 28 games he’s played in this season. Chihuahuas right fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI and has reached base in 29 consecutive games.

Kelvin Melean went 2-for-4 for El Paso and played first base for the first time in his professional career. Jordan Brink struck out two batters in a 1-2-3 eighth inning out of El Paso’s bullpen. Aaron Northcraft threw his fourth consecutive scoreless outing after being activated from El Paso’s Injured List.

Game two of the series is slated for 5:05 p.m. MT on Saturday night.

