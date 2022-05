COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies had four players earn All-SEC accolades, as voted on by the league’s coaches, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. Austin Bost, Dylan Rock and Ryan Targac garnered All-SEC Second Team recognition and Chris Cortez earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman squad. It was the first All-SEC selection for all four Aggies. Texas A&M’s three selections to the All-SEC First and Second Teams trailed only Tennessee’s five selections.

