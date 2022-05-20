Read full article on original website
KCBD
Lubbock counselor offers tips to deal with holiday stress
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A lot of people experience stress and depression during the holidays, overwhelmed by their own high expectations. We spoke with Licensed Counselor Carrianne Crouch to get some tips on how to avoid the holiday blues. “We visualize what the holiday is supposed to look like, all...
KCBD
Man indicted for aggravated assault
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sidronio Angeles-Cruz, 44, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after participating in a fight last October that sent one person to the hospital. On October 9, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of County Road...
KCBD
Army dad surprises Irons Middle School student
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Irons Middle Schooler received a surprise just in time for the holidays. The student’s father, U.S. Army Private Christian Salinas surprised her with a return to Lubbock after spending the past four months in Virginia for training. Private Salinas was able to visit his...
KCBD
METRO Unit investigating homicide in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to investigate after a man with a gunshot wound was discovered after crashing his vehicle into a home. Officers were originally called to the 3900 block of Salem Avenue at 3:08 a.m. for what was believed to be a...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet DeeKay
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet DeeKay KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a nine-month-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. He is a big goofball and still has puppy energy. He loves to run around and is very submissive with other dogs. An active family would be best for him. DeeKay is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
KCBD
Heavy rescue dispatched to ceiling collapse at south Lubbock apartment complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a south Lubbock apartment complex for reports of a ceiling collapse Friday afternoon. Heavy rescue was dispatched to the Ella Apartments at 12:14 p.m. and were on scene at 12:19 p.m., according to LFR. There were no injuries reported, but LFR...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Deadly shooting linked to SUV crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police investigating deadly shooting after car rams into home. Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Thursday morning. Officers found the victim after their SUV crashed into a home near 39th and Salem. Here’s what we know:. Huge...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Shooting victim found after car crash identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A huge winter storm is causing thousands of flight delays and cancelations. The Midwest is still dealing with blizzard conditions, while sub-freezing temperatures affect most of the nation. Check the latest forecast for the South Plains:. Shooting victim identified. Police identified a shooting...
KCBD
LPD responding to shots fired in North East Lubbock, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock Police Department are in the 2600 block of MLK Boulevard after receiving reports of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. LPD reports an injury but was unable to locate the victim after arrival. LPD then received a call from a Lubbock hospital regarding an individual arriving with a gunshot wound.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Darla
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Darla KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter two months waiting for her forever home. Darla is very sweet and loves to cuddle. She is also very well-behaved and enjoys...
KCBD
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
KCBD
8-year-old boy struck in West Lubbock seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An 8-year-old boy is seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in West Lubbock Thursday morning. Officers responded to the crash at 8:41 a.m. near 43rd and Justice Ave. and found the child with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police say he was struck...
KCBD
Police investigate after person shot, rams into home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has launched an investigation after they found one person was shot before driving into a west-central Lubbock home. This happened just after 3:15 a.m., Thursday near 39th and Salem Avenue. Police responded to a call about an s-u-v that crashed into a...
KCBD
5 injured in 4-vehicle crash at 19th and Milwaukee
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Responders are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on 19th Street near Milwaukee Avenue that has left five people injured. LPD responded at 8:58 p.m. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. According to LPD, the injuries are “non-incapacitating.”. The eastbound lanes on 19th...
KCBD
Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that caused a man to crash into a home in west Lubbock early Thursday morning. Officers responded to a burglary call just after 3:15 a.m. near 39th and Salem where they found an SUV had collided with a house. Investigators...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Man charged with murder after woman found dead in roadway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 24-year-old Isaiah Sanchez was arrested yesterday for the murder of 40-year-old Monica Lumbrera. Investigators say she was found dead in the roadway on CR 7700 and CR 2300, south of Woodrow. Winter storm disrupts holiday travel. A huge winter storm is causing thousands...
KCBD
Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bitterly cold temperatures moving through the South Plains are putting Lubbock’s homeless population in danger, forcing local non-profits to step in. Open Door’s Community Center near 13th and Avenue T opened its doors for extended hours starting Wednesday night. The non-profit extended its hours to offer shelter and warm meals to as many people as possible.
KCBD
Lubbock mechanic gives tips on preparing your car for travel
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Before loading gifts and suitcases in the car to leave for the holidays, a Lubbock mechanic is reminding you to make sure your vehicle is ready for the drive. Don Bridge, Shop Foreman at Nick’s Automotive, says preparing for your trip before you leave can save...
KCBD
Hair loss and winter shedding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are a lot of things that can be blamed for hair loss. For one, scientists have determined that the Covid pandemic left many waiting for their hair to return as thick as it was before a Covid diagnosis. Dr. Michelle Tarbox, a Dermatologist and Texas...
KCBD
Lubbock professional plumber gives tips on protecting your pipes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock plumber is urging Lubbockites to make necessary home preparations with extremely cold temperatures just around the corner. Kye Moore with Black Plumbing says a few dollars spent in preparation could save thousands later. If pipes freeze, they could burst, causing damage to plumbing which...
