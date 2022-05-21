ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sale Creek, TN

Sale Creek Falls in Extra Innings to Gordonsville 11-9

By Rick Nyman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSale Creek, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Sale Creek baseball team appeared poised to...

WDEF

Barons Beat Lookouts 7-2 in Rain Shortened Game

(lookouts.com) A five-run fifth inning has fueled Birmingham to 7-2 a victory in their series opener against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field on Tuesday night. Pitching in relief during a rain-shortened game, left-hander Andy Fisher allowed a pair of bases-loaded walks to drive in a pair of Barons runs.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
accesswdun.com

Weaver wins Joe Lee Johnson Memorial at Boyd’s

Cameron Weaver dominated Saturday night’s Joe Lee Johnson Memorial en route to the Topless Outlaw Late Model victory at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia. The Crossville, Tennessee native started on the pole, and then led all 40 laps to record the victory at the 3/8-mile clay oval. John...
RINGGOLD, GA
WDEF

Markus Naglestad Set CFC Record With Four Goals in One Game

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) CFC’s Markus Naglestad got the hat trick..and beyond last week in Chattanooga’s road win over Flower City. Dude set a club record by scoring four goals in one game. Reporter:”Were you aware that that’s the most goals in CFC history in one match?”. Said Naglestad:”I...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Chamber Changemaker: British Swim School

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week's Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is the British Swim School. Raymond Liu talks about how the British Swim School is an award winning swim instruction program in Chattanooga. Stay connected with British Swim School. 423-770-888 ______________. Stay connected with Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Mocs earn first NCAA Tournament win since 2011, fall to No. 6 Alabama in night cap

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (UTC Athletics)Mocs Earn First NCAA Tournament Win Since 2011 in 1-0 Victory over Murray State, Falls to No. 6 Alabama in Night Cap – The fourth-seeded Chattanooga Mocs softball team earned its first NCAA Tournament win since 2011 on Saturday evening with a 1-0 shutout victory over third-seeded Murray State at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Mocs moved on to face host and sixth-ranked Alabama a half hour later for a spot in the Tuscaloosa Regional Championship Game.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Nashville Parent

6 Beaches We Love in Middle Tennessee

Open 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily through September. Sandy Beach for lake swimming and picnic areas. Sandy Beach for lake swimming. Sandy beach, picnic spots, boat/fishing ramps and swimming area. 4. Laguardo Recreation Area. ​​​​​876 Burnett Rd, Old Hickory. $5 fee per car/per day.
NASHVILLE, TN
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $50 Million, 59-Acre Nashville Estate Is the Most Expensive in Tennessee’s History

Click here to read the full article. When you envisage a grand Southern estate, chances are it would look similar to this Nashville property. Located at 1304 Chickering Road in the prestigious Belle Meade neighborhood, the sprawling property neighbors those of Reese Witherspoon, just down the road, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill a street away. “There are many other well-established homes in this area, but not many of them are on a lot this size,” says Steve Fridrich of Fridrich & Clark Realty.  Billionaire Tom Frist Jr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare and worth an estimated $17.5 billion, and his late wife,...
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Removes NIT Banner From Thompson-Boling Arena

Opposing fans have often ridiculed the National Invitational Tournament appearances banner at Thompson-Boling Arena over the years. As the tournament’s popularity and importance has waned over the decades with the expansion of the NCAA Tournament, rival fans and media alike poked fun at a banner celebrating not making the NCAA Tournament.
KNOXVILLE, TN
smokesignalsnews.com

Good times abound with Big Canoe Hiking Club

In June, the Big Canoe Hiking Club will visit Fort Mountain State Park near Chatsworth, within the Cohutta Mountains. The area around this park was once home to the Cherokee for many decades. The name of the park comes from an ancient stone wall near the mountain crest that was reportedly constructed between 500 and 1500 CE by peoples who predated the Cherokee. The purpose of the wall is unknown.
CHATSWORTH, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Washed Ashore Art Exhibit Comes To The Tennessee Aquarium

Walking along the beach, it can be all too easy for the multitude of straws, eating utensils, flip flops, discarded sand toys and other plastic waste to all but disappear into the background. But a six-foot-tall seahorse sculpture MADE of this litter? That’s a little harder to ignore. Now...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Lee Golf Team Celebrates School’s First Ever NCAA National Title

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Lee men’s golf team captured the Division two national championship last week in Michigan. It was the first NCAA national title in Lee University history. Now head coach John Maupin has a cool conversation piece on his office desk. Reporter:”Does it feel funny that that trophy...
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Nooga Splash Aqua Park Opens May 28 Under New Ownership

Chattanooga Presents announces the purchase of Nooga Splash, the only floating water park of its kind on the Tennessee River, on Memorial Day weekend at Chester Frost Park beach. This 31-piece inflatable obstacle course is one of Chattanooga’s most exciting summertime attractions, and will provide active fun for all ages...
WTVC

Chattanooga Coach turning dreams into a reality

A Chattanooga baseball league for people with special needs has one man going above and beyond to keep the game alive. The Dream League gives everyone an opportunity to experience the joy of the game. Janet Daniel's son has been playing here for many years and she says there's one man spearheading the mission. “David Dake is a true blessing. He is so dedicated to this league and loves the kids like they’re his own,” said Daniel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Flea market in Highway 58 total loss

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF)-The flea market on highway 58 in Cleveland is a complete loss after a fire this afternoon and 10 firefighters needed to be treated for heat exhaustion due to the extreme heat. Bradley County E-M-A spokesperson Adam Lewis sais just afternoon a call came in. The property was...
CLEVELAND, TN
US News and World Report

Fisherman Dies After Boat Sinks on Tennessee Lake

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A fisherman has died after a boat sank on a southeastern. lake, wildlife officials said. Ronnie D. Gholston, 24, was bowfishing with two other men on Nickajack Lake on Thusday night when their 15-foot boat began to sink, the Tennessee Widlife Resources Agency said. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

More To The Story: Carry The Load

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – They were here just a couple of days ago. A big bus, parked at the Chattanooga National Cemetery. The nonprofit called “Carry The Load” wants to highlight the true meaning of Memorial Day. So they walk. And walk. Through and around places such as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
smokesignalsnews.com

Curious Corner: Enjoying Indian food in Chattanooga

Indian food passes for spirituality. I eat two samosas every day. When my husband and I were dating, one of the first places I took him for good beer, spicy food and long conversations was a little hole-in-the-wall Indian restaurant called Raja, up on Peachtree Road in Atlanta. It was family owned, kind of dark inside and they used to store dry goods in the bathrooms in their small, less than stellar space. I know… it doesn’t sound like much, but we loved it and went often. So much so that the Saha’s faces would light up with big smiles when we would come through the door, sorta like when you visit your grandparents, ya know?
CHATTANOOGA, TN

