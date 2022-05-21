Mayo turning to food scraps into dog biscuits

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Mayo Clinic Health System isn’t letting its leftover food go to waste.

They’re turning food scraps into dog treats.

The program is benefiting animals at the Coulee Region Humane Society.

“So these ingredients typically after production if we can’t utilize it such as the oatmeal or if the bananas are starting to go brown, we would have to just throw it all away so this is a great way to prevent food waste,” said Mayo’s Patient Service Manager Jenna Berger.

Mayo Clinic Health System is selling the dog biscuits in its café. Proceeds from those sales go to the Coulee Region Humane Society.

The program lasts until the end of the month.

For every bag purchased, another is donated to the humane society.

