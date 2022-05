PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A shoplifting complaint resulted in a drug-trafficking arrest of a woman wanted in Floyd County. Pikeville Police were called to Ross Dress for Less on Saturday for a report of a suspected shoplifter. When the officer arrived, the suspect — Carla Forsyth, 28, of Harold — said she didn’t have an ID and allegedly provided a fake Social Security number, not realizing the officer already knew her because of previous encounters.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO