LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested a suspect they believe was involved in the fatal shooting of a retired man at a local park last month. On April 4, Lynnwood resident Carl Bridgmon was sitting in his car at Daleway Park — which his family said he often did — when he was shot and killed. Police say he was an innocent bystander caught in the middle of an altercation between two teenagers and two other people who fled the park in a black sedan after the shooting.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO