The gunman who murdered 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school was killed by members of an elite Border Patrol tactical team, officials say.The suspect barricaded himself into a two-room classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde where he killed his victims and fired at law enforcement through windows.Members of the Border Patrol’s Bortac team responded to the school, located in the town 80 miles west of San Antonio, but were unable to get into the classroom because of a steel door and the building’s concrete block construction, law enforcement sources told The Wall Street Journal.The...

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO