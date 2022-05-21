Eight area softball teams in D-11 playoffs

Effective: 2022-05-22 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Berks; Bucks; Chester; Lehigh; Montgomery; Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania Central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania South central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 502 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lyons to 6 miles west of Bechtelsville to near Birdsboro, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Allentown, Bethlehem, Pottstown, Lansdale, Emmaus, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Hatboro, Souderton, Bedminster, Hellertown, Birdsboro, Collegeville, Kutztown, Royersford, Chalfont, Trappe, Hatfield and East Greenville. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 26 and 55. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 57 and 64. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO