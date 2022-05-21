ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Eight area softball teams in D-11 playoffs

Times News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight Times News area softball teams have qualified for the District 11 softball playoffs, which are scheduled to begin next week. Pleasant Valley and Easton will kick off the tournament, as the two will play a Class 6A first round contest on Monday. The Bears are seeded eighth and...

Related
Times News

Clifford, Raiders ‘power’ past Wilson

Tamaqua turned to its power play in the opening round of the District 11 Class 4A softball playoffs on Tuesday. The Blue Raiders didn’t swap bats and balls for sticks and pucks - and they didn’t enjoy an extra-man advantage. Instead, Tamaqua’s power play came in the form...
WILSON, PA
Times News

Balliet HR lifts Bombers

The big hit that Palmerton has been struggling to find over the last four games finally arrived. It came on one mighty swing from Kelsey Balliet Tuesday afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the District 11 Class 3A softball playoffs. With the Bombers trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Palisades ends Northern Lehigh’s season

Palisades has had Northern Lehigh’s number this season. That continued on Tuesday when the Pirates rolled to an 8-0 victory in the quarterfinals of the District 11 Class 3A softball playoffs. It was the third time in three games that the Bulldogs have lost to Palisades this season. “We...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Seventh-inning rally lifts Bombers

For whatever reason, Palmerton’s Justin Petersen had a good feeling. As it turns out, his instincts were right. Petersen, filling in for head baseball coach Tyler Svetik (who was unavailable for Tuesday’s District 11 Class 3A quarterfinal game against Salisbury), didn’t seem bothered by the fact the Blue Bombers were down to their final at-bats trailing by three runs.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Hood, clutch hits lift Panthers

Any youngster who grew up in the Panther Valley area has heard talk about ‘Coal Region’ baseball. It’s generational pride. On Tuesday, the current high school ball players showed some apparent inherent skills as they blanked Philadelphia’s MaST Community Charter School, 5-0, in the opening round of the District 11 Class 3A playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times News

Balliet, Akelaitis lead Northwestern

Those who follow Major League Baseball may have hard about a month ago that Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers was intentionally walked with the bases loaded. It was just the third time since 1950 that an opposing MLB manager had walked a batter intentionally even though it would force in a run.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Marian falls to Nativity

PINE GROVE - It was an uphill climb from the onset on Tuesday evening for Marian in its District 11 1A matchup with rival Nativity. The Hilltoppers got out to a commanding 8-0 lead through the top of the fifth inning, and while the Colts showed some signs of life later on, they just couldn’t dig themselves out of that hole as Nativity came away with a 9-4 victory.
PINE GROVE, PA
Times News

South Carbon seniors hold on to lead

It’s week two of the 2022 Carbon County Senior Games and South Carbon County seniors continue a commanding the lead. After five days of competition, Lehighton and Palmerton have a combined score of 509. But North Carbon County seniors, made up of Jim Thorpe, Panther Valley and Weatherly, are...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Local Roundup: Results from May 22

The Berlinsville Braves dropped their season-opening Blue Mountain League game on Sunday, falling by an 8-6 score to the Avengers. Pleasant Valley graduate Danny McEvoy started on the mound for the Braves and allowed just two hits and one earned run in his three innings of work. He walked two and struck out two.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Bollinger named to all-MAC Freedom First Team

Palmerton graduate Brock Bollinger was recently named to the All-MAC Freedom Conference Baseball First Team all-star team. A first-year catcher for Misericordia University, Bollinger enjoyed a solid season for a Cougars team that posted a 28-17 overall record and a 15-6 conference mark. The former Blue Bomber was 33-for-116 at...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Hope & Coffee teams with Tamaqua library

The coffee is on every Monday at the Tamaqua Public Library. Patrons are invited to pay what they want for a cup of Joe from Hope & Coffee in Tamaqua. “Even if they want a cup for free, they can have one,” said Grace Seibel, the library’s cataloger and assistant administrator.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Schuylkill historical society events

The Schuylkill Historical Society has announced the upcoming events at the society. • Author Jim Kurtz will discuss his book about his search for information about his father, a World War II pilot who survived a Nazi prison camp, at a meeting of the Schuylkill County Historical Society and radio station T102’s Local Reads book club at 6 p.m. June 1, at the Schuylkill County Historical Society, 305 N. Centre St., Pottsville.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

State police at Lehighton

State police at Lehighton reported on the following incidents investigated by troopers. • On Tuesday at 9:46 p.m. troopers were dispatched to a residence along Little Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township, Carbon County, for a report of a possible burglary. On scene troopers found David Gelegonya, 42, of Aquashicola, hiding in the basement.
LEHIGHTON, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks, Bucks, Chester, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Berks; Bucks; Chester; Lehigh; Montgomery; Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania Central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania South central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 502 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lyons to 6 miles west of Bechtelsville to near Birdsboro, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Allentown, Bethlehem, Pottstown, Lansdale, Emmaus, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Hatboro, Souderton, Bedminster, Hellertown, Birdsboro, Collegeville, Kutztown, Royersford, Chalfont, Trappe, Hatfield and East Greenville. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 26 and 55. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 57 and 64. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Storm damage in Schuylkill County

ST. CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Strong storms took down trees in one Schuylkill County neighborhood. On South Nicholas Street in St. Clair, the wind knocked a tree down onto a car and on top of a home. Crews were out cleaning up the debris and assessing the damage. According to the PPL outage map, […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua Police release details in child’s fall

A 7 year-old child was taken for medical attention after a fall from a second story window at 117 W. Broad St. in Tamaqua at 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Tamaqua police Chief Michael Hobbs said the parents were not home at the time of the incident. Police do not release the names of victims under the age of 18 years.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Lehighton to reopen auditorium

Lehighton Area School District plans to reopen its high school auditorium pending favorable test results following mold remediation efforts. Acting Superintendent Jack Corby said remediation was completed over the weekend. “Right after the mold was discovered, tests were conducted and thankfully there were no serious contamination issues in either the immediate area or adjoining areas,” Corby said. “Remediation efforts began immediately.”
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Bishop Schlert announces new assignments for diocesan priests

Bishop Alfred Schlert has announced new assignments for diocesan priests. Every year the bishop works with the Priest Personnel Board, an advisory body made up of experienced priests who are representative of the diocese and its many regions and ministries, to make decisions on new assignments. New assignments are designed...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Dump truck tangled in wires as hundreds lose power in Lehigh County

A dump truck became entangled in wires about 9 a.m. Tuesday on a street in Whitehall Township and more than 1,000 PPL Electric Utilities customers lost power. The incident happened on Jordan Parkway near Route 145 and the driver was initially still in the truck but did not seem to be injured, according to a report from the scene. It appeared township police and firefighters were waiting for PPL Electric Utilities personnel to determine if the wires were no longer live.

