PINE GROVE - It was an uphill climb from the onset on Tuesday evening for Marian in its District 11 1A matchup with rival Nativity. The Hilltoppers got out to a commanding 8-0 lead through the top of the fifth inning, and while the Colts showed some signs of life later on, they just couldn’t dig themselves out of that hole as Nativity came away with a 9-4 victory.

PINE GROVE, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO