LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We may not have to wait until the August primary to whittle down the Republican field in Michigan’s race for governor. Five of the ten candidates may be off the ballot by the end of this week. The State Board of Canvassers will look at a report from the State Elections Bureau that claims five Republican candidates turned in thousands of fake signatures to get on the ballot.

LANSING, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO