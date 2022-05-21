ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

Coleman Drops Game One to Albany

Cover picture for the articleThe Coleman Bluecats lost game one of their Regional Quarterfinals series 7-1 against the Albany Lions....

2022 Bluecat Football Schedule Brings Back Old Rivalry and New Opponents

The 2022 Coleman Bluecat Football Schedule will look a lot different than recent years as Ballinger, Mason, Llano and Brady are our non-district foes. The non-district season begins on the road as Coleman travels to Mason on Friday, August 26. Longtime rival Ballinger returns to Hufford Field for week two on Friday, September 2nd. Homecoming will be September 9th against the Brady Bulldogs followed by the final non-district game in Llano on September 16. District games are against Goldthwaite, San Saba, Tolar, Hamilton, De Leon and Bangs, in that order. The open date is October 21, a bit later than usual. The two scrimmages will both be on the road in Albany and Eastland. The .pdf schedule is attached.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman Athletic Banquet Held Tuesday

The Coleman Athletic Banquet, sponsored by the Coleman Bluecat Booster Club, was held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Bill Franklin Center. Coaches honored their teams and players for the successes they had during the 2021-2022 school year - and there were MANY successes!!! Almost every team competed in a playoff game or an area or regional event. It was an amazing year, and Coleman Today is glad to have been around to see it all! It was a great year to wear Blue!
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman Elementary Field Day Scheduled for TUESDAY

The Coleman Elementary Field Day will be held on Tuesday, May 24th, with field events to begin at 9:00am. See the attached schedule for those events. Running events should begin at 1:00pm. See schedule below:. Running Events. Times may change if necessary. 12:00-12:55 Lunch. 1:00 – 1:30 Relays 2nd, 3rd,...
COLEMAN, TX
PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 3 - CHS Athletic Banquet, May 17, 2022

PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 3 - CHS Athletic Banquet, May 17, 2022

This is a Coleman Today PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 3 from the Athletic Banquet for you to enjoy, save and share.
COLEMAN, TX
Montana Martin Holton

Montana Martin Holton is the son of Jennifer Wirt. During high school, Montana participated in FFA his junior and senior years. He was a member of the Rocketry Team that placed 5th in the Nation at TARC (Team Rocketry Challenge). Montana plans to be joining the Air Force to become...
COLEMAN, TX
Lieutenant General Terry Scott to be Recognized at Brownwood Memorial Day Program

Brownwood‘s Memorial Day program will be on Monday, May 30, at 11 AM at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial, just east of Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. While Memorial Day is a day to honor and remember our fallen heroes, including the 259 Brown County veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, the program will also honor two distinguished area veterans.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Photos from Hwy 283 South of Santa Anna

Rain reports are coming in from around the area... Panther Creek CISD has reported that 3.4 inches were received there. Pictures shown are from Jason Walker south on Santa Anna on 283. There was hail covering the road in places and water was covering several roads. Be careful driving and TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN!
SANTA ANNA, TX
CPD Activity Report for May 16 - 22

The Coleman Police Department has released the Activity Report for May 16th through May 22nd. The Officers of the Coleman Police Department responded to 48 calls for service. The following are some but not all of their calls. 1– Assault. 1– Criminal Mischief. 2– Crash. 1 –...
COLEMAN, TX
Joint Primary Runoff Elections (Tues) - All Voting at Courthouse

Today, Tuesday, May 24, is Election Day for the Joint Primary Runoffs in Texas. Locally, polls will be open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm and all voting will be held at the Coleman County Courthouse. There are state races to be decided in both the Democratic and Republican Primaries but no local runoff races. See below.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Coleman County Primary Runoff Election Results

The 2022 Runoff Election results from Coleman County were reported by Coleman County Clerk Stacey Mendoza this evening. These totals include absentee, early voting and election day votes. REP Attorney General. George P. Bush - 72 Ken Paxton - 375. REP Comm General Land Office. Dawn Buckingham - 321. Tim...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
A Thank You to Our Emergency Responders

We are truly blessed with Law Enforcement and Fire Personnel that are willing to get out in storms like we had last night. They monitored the weather itself as well as checked for flooding in low lying areas. Watching for tornadoes and checking low water crossing on both State and county roads is very critical to the safety and well being of the citizens of Coleman County. Again we say THANK YOU for your service and all you do for us. From John Pearce, Coleman County Emergency Management.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Mayor Sloan Releases Statement on Councilman Resignation

Bobby McGee, Coleman City Council Member Place 3, East Ward, submitted his resignation to the City Council on May 19, 2022. Council Member McGee has served the City and the East Ward for over five years. Mr. McGee’s resignation will go into effect on May 27, 2022, eight days after its receipt by the City Council pursuant to the Election Code. City of Coleman Mayor Sloan stated: “Bobby McGee has been an integral part of the Coleman City Council for these past 5 years. During his tenure, the Coleman City Council has accomplished many great things because of his leadership--hired an accomplished City Manager, built a new water plant, and helped to revitalize our downtown and community, and many more accomplishments too numerous to mention. Bobby’s leadership, friendship and wise decision making will be sorely missed by the City Council. The City Council will consider appointing a successor to Bobby at a future meeting and I am confident that a capable successor will be found.”
COLEMAN, TX

