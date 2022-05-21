ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gas prices continue to soar and reach record highs

KHOU
KHOU
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOUSTON — Around town, drivers are seeing the numbers climb higher and higher at the pump. "The gas prices are really hurting my pocket right now," says Dominic Ballair. According to AAA Texas, while Texas is still below the national average ($4.59 as of May 20), the average cost of gas...

www.khou.com

Comments / 15

Timothy
4d ago

Everything skyrocketed and still going! Stock also crash! Criminal is up! We're heading a wrong way in Biden and his Democrats!

Reply(4)
3
Related
KHOU

JPMorgan analyst predicts $6 gasoline for this summer

HOUSTON — Gas prices continue to climb ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend. Now, some experts say as we get closer to summer, they are only going to get higher. A JPMorgan analyst said pump prices could go up 30 percent this summer, putting the national average for a gallon of gas at more than $6.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Interactive map | Check power outages across the state

HOUSTON — With severe weather comes power outages. Use this map to track power outages as they move through. You can check the current outages reported by CenterPoint Energy here with a map of where those outages are. You can also check this real-time map from PowerOutage.us showing how...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Largest Battery Energy Storage System in the State is Officially Online in North Texas

Monday morning Vistra Corp announced its battery energy storage facility is officially online. It has the ability to instantly release energy to the power grid. As the long hot summer months inch closer, the conversation about energy reliability and the power grid continues to be at the forefront of many Texans' minds. There's a new battery energy storage facility in North Texas that is being touted as part of the solution to help minimize disruptions in electricity when the demand gets high.
GRANBURY, TX
therecordlive.com

County, OF chase $6B gas plants

Orange County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to establish a Reinvestment Zone south of Rose City that could lead to a $6 billion investment by Enterprise Products Co. The county's action on the 1,800-acre property on the Orange County side of the Neches River should help convince the Barbers Hill company to build two projects on the site: a $5.25-billion ethane cracker and a $975-million export terminal able to process fully refrigerated ethane onto ships.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Want to Install Solar Panels in Texas? What to Consider First

Texans are embracing solar energy at a rapid rate. The Solar Energy Industries Association reports that 1.8 million homes in the state are solar-powered and Texas is projected to be the number one producer of solar energy within the next five years, but there are some safety concerns you may want to consider before jumping into the solar trend.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

The hottest summer travel trends and tips!

HOUSTON — If you're looking for a great excursion, Expedia, Hotels.com and VRBO will be your best bets! From ways to save money, to building a plentiful itinerary these travel sites have got you covered!
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Where is the international shipment of baby formula going?

HOUSTON — With four kids, including a 6-month-old, it's a full house for northwest Houston mom Ana Montesano. But right now, like other infant mothers across the U.S., her supply of formula is running low. "This is the one the doctor gave. It's the sample size and this...
HOUSTON, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott's plan to keep property taxes from breaking the bank in Texas.

A hot button topic this political cycle in Texas is property taxes. As Texas continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, property taxes are becoming more and more expensive for the everyday Texas homeowner. The Texas Legislature has been working on a solution to this problem and in May 2019, Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill that will limit how much cities and counties can increase property taxes without voter approval.
TEXAS STATE
12NewsNow

Southeast Texas Meteorologist Kerry Cooper joins 12News StormTrackers

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News is excited to welcome meteorologist Kerry Cooper to the 12News StormTrackers, the most-experienced weather team in Southeast Texas. Cooper made his big debut during the 5 p.m. show on Monday May, 23, 2022. You'll be able to watch Cooper on weekend broadcasts and during the 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. broadcasts Monday through Wednesday.
BEAUMONT, TX
Texas Observer

Report: Google Fiber Subcontractors' Record Shows Value of Union Labor

'High-speed reliable broadband is a social justice issue, it's a climate justice issue, and it's an economic justice issue because of the workers it takes to do it.'. Nationwide, a historic flood of bipartisan funding for fiber broadband internet is now being unleashed at all levels of government in a bid to close America's "digital divide"—the gap between those with and without high-speed internet that evermore determines families' access to income, education, and even healthcare. In this context, a new report shared exclusively with the Observer seeks to draw Texans' attention to an often-overlooked component of broadband expansion: the workers whose sweat will connect the country, who excavate and bore and trench and install and repair this increasingly taxpayer-funded and essential infrastructure. Are they being paid fairly? Are they safe on the job? Are they properly trained to avoid damaging the neighborhoods they labor in?
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
