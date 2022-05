Auburn Police is asking for your help in identifying the suspects involved in an overnight burglary that took place at the Verizon store on Grant Avenue earlier this month. Shortly before 3 a.m. on May 15th, a dark-colored SUV pulled into the store’s parking lot and one person got out of the front passenger side of the vehicle and broke into the store, while the second suspect waited in the car. The vehicle is described as a 2017, 2018, or 2019 Ford Escape SE Sport, and its color appears to be dark gray or green. (Photo below)

AUBURN, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO