Helias baseball wins district title

WATCH: Father Tolton and Southern Boone baseball won their sectional games on Tuesday. The Blazers beat Hermann 3-0 and the Eagles defeated Hallsville 6-0. Both teams will play in the quarterfinal round in their respective classes. Meanwhile, it was the end of the road for California and Owensville. The Pintos...
COLUMBIA, Mo — The road to the College World Series ended for Mizzou Softball on Sunday. The No. 15 Tigers lost its regional final to Arizona 1-0. Arizona moves on to the Super Regional round next week. Mizzou starter Jordan Weber toughed out seven innings of one-run ball. The...
The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) has officially endorsed Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe for Missouri Governor in 2024. The group made the announcement Tuesday at their offices on Jefferson Street in Jefferson City. The announcement breaks a 97-year-old tradition of not endorsing political candidates. AGC president Len Toenjes...
JEFFERSON CITY — Sunday marked the 3-year anniversary of a tornado that ripped through Jefferson City causing destruction and devastation. The tornado hit late at night. Though many people lost their homes and belongings, no one was seriously hurt or killed. Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin said it was...
COLUMBIA — Columbia library workers passed a measure to unionize the Daniel Boone Regional Library, joining the movement to unionize across the country. The vote to unionize under the name DBRLWorkersUnited passed by 65% of the 156 who cast a ballot. The election, overseen by the Missouri State Board...
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson signing the new congressional districts into law Wednesday was the last piece of the puzzle for the Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon’s office to begin the process of determining precincts and wrapping up the time-intensive redistricting process. This year, the redistricting process in...
UPDATE: The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crash was cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: The Missouri Department of Transportation reported a crash on Interstate 70 Wednesday morning. In a tweet, MoDOT's Central Division said the crash was in the westbound lanes at mile marker 123. The tweet said the left lane...
On May 22nd, three years ago, a tornado ravaged Jefferson City. While fortunately no one was killed by the twister, it left many buildings and homes destroyed. One of those homes belonged to Dwight Days, a Jefferson City native and a U.S. Army veteran. While it was once Days' and...
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Two housing units at Jefferson City Correctional Center remained on lockdown Wednesday after "multiple altercations" on the prison yard Tuesday led to four inmate and two officer injuries. According to a prison spokesperson, at about 1:40 pm Tuesday, approximately 25 inmates became involved in a number...
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One staff member at Jefferson City Correctional Center was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a head wound Tuesday after an altercation involving several inmates on the prison yard. According to a spokesperson, the altercation on the yard involved about 25 offenders. The situation...
CALLAWAY COUNTY — A Jefferson City man was injured after a crash on Highway 63 on Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer hit a mail truck, causing the mail truck to overturn. Michael Wickers, 31, was taken in a personal vehicle to Capital Region Medical...
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Two area girls had an idea in mind for what they wanted to do with the profits from their lemonade stand. Kinsley Berendzen and Anna Lurkins, both 9-years-old, decided to raise money to help the new babies at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital. Their May 14th...
Three people were seriously hurt after a crash on Missouri 135 Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at 4:18 pm at the turn at Mile Corner Road. Ivan Alvarez Sebastian, 19, of Pilot Grove, was driving a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis northbound when he lost control at the curve. His car...
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A bond revocation hearing for a Lake Ozark woman accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-mother-in-law has been postponed because the defendant is in a drug and alcohol rehab facility, according to court documents. 45-year-old Leigh Ann Bauman's bond revocation hearing had...
BOONE COUNTY — Boone County Sheriff’s investigators confirmed Monday an 11-year-old boy died Saturday afternoon at the Crescent Meadows trailer park. Sheriff administrators said the boy had a single gunshot wound. They gave no other details. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Prathersville Road. Captain...
One person was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on West Bellview Drive in Columbia. The Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Bellview Drive. When they arrived they found multiple apartments...
Noah Echelmeyer, 11, died at a home in the Crescent Meadows Trailer Park over the weekend. His mother, Charis Echelmeyer says her son had a unique connection to nature. According to Echelmeyer, pets are often dumped or abandoned near the property where her parents live. She says Noah could coax just about any frightened animal to eat or drink and feel calm.
The Columbia Fire Department responded to the 4800 block of Clark Lane for a reported residential structure fire with animals trapped inside just after 4 p.m. Sunday. The first fire crew arrived to find smoke coming out of the back of a multiple-story apartment building. The crew began an aggressive interior fire attack and search and rescue operation with a preconnected hose line.
A narcotics search ended with Cole County law enforcement taking two pounds of meth off the streets. On Tuesday, May 24, The Cole County Sheriff's Department SWAT Team and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed the search warrant at a home in the 4600 block of Riverfront Drive. They found...
Comments / 0