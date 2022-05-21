ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Johnson, Islands stars sign to college

By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YkjUm_0flYQfso00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It was a big day for signings across the Chatham County Public School System on Friday.

Islands high school sent two to the next level. Cooper Bachman will wrestle at Emanuel College and Mitchell Singletary will play baseball at USC-Beaufort.

I’d like to thank all my teachers,” Singletary said. “Academically it is a challenging school and we do work hard over here. I’d like to thank the administrators and the schoolboard and everyone else.”

Over at Johnson, women’s basketball player Amani Hamilton signed her letter of intent to Savannah State University.

Hamilton, a member of our 3Deep All-Star Team, gave a tearful speech thanking everybody that helped her get this far.

“Thank you. Thank you so much,” Hamilton told the assembled crowd at Johnson High School. “It’s so unbelievable to me; that is why I keep crying. I never pictured myself standing right here, about to go to college and play basketball. Thank you. I really love to do this.”

Comments / 2

Related
WSAV News 3

Savannah State releases football schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers released their 2022 football schedule Monday morning. The schedule calls for Savannah State to play four road games and four true home games, with the fifth designated “home game” coming at a neutral site. The Tigers begin their season with an open week on Sept. 3, then […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

GHSA postpones baseball state championship series in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has postponed state baseball championship series due to severe weather in Statesboro. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
STATESBORO, GA
News Enterprise

Trading teams: From football to future Army officer

Football and Army. They’ve been Michael Hagerty’s life as long as he can remember. An Army brat from a family of nine, Hagerty lived at 12 different installations before high school. Moving frequently, Hagerty was always searching for opportunities to make friends. “I was a big dude, and...
HINESVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chatham County, GA
Education
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Education
County
Chatham County, GA
Chatham County, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Savannah, GA
Basketball
Savannah, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
City
Hamilton, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah State to offer educational summer camps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State University (SSU) will host educational summer camps for middle and high school students this year. The cam The summer camps will provide hands-on experiences in English and language arts, math, STEM, cybersecurity, social engineering, public relations, journalism, digital communications, leadership and career readiness. The summer camps are will be […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

State baseball games in Statesboro postponed until Tuesday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The GHSA has postponed the Class 2A state baseball finals between Vidalia and Thomasville until Tuesday due to the high probability of thunderstorms. Vidalia and Thomasville will play Game 1 of their state championship series at J.I. Clements Stadium on Tuesday at 10 a.m., with Game 2 following 30 minutes after […]
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savannah State University#Emanuel College#Usc Beaufort#All Star Team#Johnson High School
WSAV News 3

Daddy-daughter date ideas in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Father-daughter dates are a creative way for fathers to connect with their daughters and an easy way to make their relationship stronger. Here are five ideas that can help get daughters excited about a date with their first love. Mini Golf: Have fun times and make great memories. Mini golf can help […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Watch Bulloch County High Schools 2022 Graduation Ceremonies Live

Have a family member or friend graduating, but can’t make it to the ceremony? Bulloch County Schools will be streaming a live video of the district’s three high schools’ commencement ceremonies. See the schedule and the link below. 2022 Commencement Ceremonies:. Portal Middle High School, Tuesday, May...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Comcast veterans’ program replaces flags for free in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Comcast military veterans and employees recently launched its Flag Replacement Program to help local customers and non-customers alike show their American spirit by replacing distressed flags while they are in the field.   If a Comcast employee notices a worn-out flag at a home or business, the technician shares the location with […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WSAV News 3

A Savannah funeral director and embalmers journey

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) — Some 12-year-old girls may dream of some day becoming a pop star, professional athlete, teacher or engineer.  Jennifer Torney, a licensed funeral director and embalmer at Baker McCullough Funeral Home and Cremation knew exactly what she wanted to someday become when she was 12 years old. “At the age of 12, I […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Businessman pledges $10K for tips in Savannah teen's death

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A local businessman is stepping up to help police track down a Savannah teenager’s killer. O.C. Welch, who owns car dealerships in the area, pledged $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in Desaray Gilliard’s murder case. “The family is entitled to closure,” Welch...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy