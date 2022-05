LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — The women’s lacrosse season might be over for Washington and Lee. But the legacy of the Generals’ seniors will remain for a long time. The fifth ranked team in the country made it all the way to the NCAA quarterfinals before falling to fourth-ranked Gettysburg. The Generals completing the 2022 campaign with 19 wins and three losses, tying the program record for most wins in a single season. That success made possible by the team’s nine seniors, who’ve been through a lot during their time in Lexington.

