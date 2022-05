Visiting the Gila County Sheriff’s Office in December 1919, one might have seen the goods from some recent arrests - a pair of illegal stills from the area of Sleeping Beauty Mountain, seized by Sheriff Eugene Shute and his deputies. Five men were detained in connection with the liquor works. “One still was cleverly concealed in a prospect hole covered with old sheet iron and was in operation when discovered by the officers,” the Daily Silver Belt reported. “The still and a large quantity of wine and grape brandy are on exhibition at the office of the sheriff. The second still . . . is also at the sheriff’s office with a large quantity of its forbidden product.”

GLOBE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO